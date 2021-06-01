An American asked Brits to explain Wetherspoons and everyone made the same joke

Life

This American woman went viral on TikTok after she asked people to help her understand what Wetherspoons is all about.

Here’s what Claire – or @clairefromwhere on TikTok – had to ask after she spotted people talking about this mysterious ‘Wetherspoons’.

“HELP AN AMERICAN GIRL OUT PLS/THX 🇺🇸🍺🍺🍺. “Can someone please explain what Wetherspoons is because I keep seeing it everywhere.”

Apart from making us mildly envious of someone who had never encountered a Wetherspoons, it also prompted some very funny replies, only most of which made the same joke.

And it both helped … and didn’t help. Here’s what @clairefromwhere had to say later.

‘The loo’

Source TikTok @clairefromwhere H/T Indy100 Image Unsplash