An American asked Brits to explain Wetherspoons and everyone made the same joke
This American woman went viral on TikTok after she asked people to help her understand what Wetherspoons is all about.
Here’s what Claire – or @clairefromwhere on TikTok – had to ask after she spotted people talking about this mysterious ‘Wetherspoons’.
@clairefromwhereHELP AN AMERICAN GIRL OUT PLS/THX 🇺🇸🍺🍺🍺♬ original sound – Claire
“HELP AN AMERICAN GIRL OUT PLS/THX 🇺🇸🍺🍺🍺. “Can someone please explain what Wetherspoons is because I keep seeing it everywhere.”
Apart from making us mildly envious of someone who had never encountered a Wetherspoons, it also prompted some very funny replies, only most of which made the same joke.
And it both helped … and didn’t help. Here’s what @clairefromwhere had to say later.
@clairefromwhereReply to @soultrooper8 🍺🚽?!?!!! #loo♬ original sound – Claire
‘The loo’
READ MORE
21 satisfying takedowns of outrageous (and infuriating) pointless gendering
Source TikTok @clairefromwhere H/T Indy100 Image Unsplash
More from the Poke
The Del Amitri singer’s ’24 Hours on My Plate’ is a brilliant antidote to Orlando Bloom and Mark Wahlberg
These strangers ranking each other’s intelligence turned cringeworthy really quickly