An aquarium shared this drunk guy’s texts and it’s the best Q&A you’ll read this week

When South Carolina Aquarium – stick with us – received this steam of texts from a ‘drunk someone’ to its ‘Ask an Aquarium educator’ service it could just have hit delete and forgotten all about it.

But fortunately for us and everyone else they shared the fabulous steam of consciousness on Twitter and it’s a fabulously entertaining read.

When someone drunk texts the “Ask an Aquarium Educator” number… #chsnews pic.twitter.com/AHvDEOl3Vq — South Carolina Aquarium (@SCaquarium) May 24, 2021

Please give the Aquarium employee who answered these texts a raise! — Biscuitsncornbread (@Biscuitsncornb1) May 26, 2021

Can we talk about how his drunk texts are 100% intelligible and not gibberish like a normal human? 😂 — Amanda (@Amanda55642993) May 26, 2021

I wish I was this smart when I drunk texted. I also wish I was this smart sober. 🤣🤣 — Kate (@spar10k8) May 26, 2021

This is the type of thing I would do. I used to drunk message customer service of different companies and organisations with random questions e.g. why do donuts have holes in them? What do you do with the holes? — Kate Rushton (@KateHRushton) May 26, 2021

The middle text is missing! Please add it!! I want to know the topics drunkenly debated at those wild and crazy after-parties we all know happen following the aquarium symposiums! — Lhivvy (@RhiannonsLiver) May 25, 2021

seconded! pls I want to know what marine biologists are debating!!! — JoAnna (@JoAnnaScience) May 25, 2021

I 3rd that…please add the rest of the screen shots. I am also curious as to all your answers to his questions..please repost. — Rebecca Melon (@beccamelon) May 26, 2021

I wonder if @USAquarium ever gets any drunk texts like these? — Michael Farmer (@JMichaelFarmer) May 26, 2021

All of the time — American Aquarium (@USAquarium) May 26, 2021

