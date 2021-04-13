This comedian’s ‘100 Things Parents Say’ is funny because it’s true

Videos

When you see Jimmy Rees has made a sketch, you know you’re in for a treat. In this video, he lists some of the things parents say – and he’s spot on.

Relatable for parents, people who have heard parents, and people who can still remember being a kid.

‘Get away from me, I’m drinking my coffee/wine/insert other liquid’ also works when talking to adults.

YouTube users shared their own suggestions.

Battyden Mum counting to three: “One! Two! Two-and-a-half! … “

Joanne If we ever questioned my mother it was always the same answer- “*Because I said so* !!

Prilly03 You missed the “Wait a second. Just wait one second! I SAID JUST WAIT!!!” But other than that, spot on haha

If you enjoyed that, you can follow Jimmy on Twitter and TikTok.

If you didn’t …

Life sucks, get over it.

