England cricketers have been trolling runaway Matt Hancock and totally bowled us over

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2021

You may well have seen that unfortunate moment on Sky News today when health secretary Matt Hancock was asked about Dominic Cummings but decided to run off instead.

The clip generated no end of mockery, as you might imagine,

But surely no-one did it better than these three England cricketers, past and present, who spotted his England cricket top.

Here’s England men’s cricket managing director, the ‘King of Spain’ himself, Ashley Giles.

And here’s former captain, Michael Vaughan.

But best of all was surely the awesome fast bowler, Stuart Broad.

Hat-trick!

