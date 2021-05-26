England cricketers have been trolling runaway Matt Hancock and totally bowled us over

News

You may well have seen that unfortunate moment on Sky News today when health secretary Matt Hancock was asked about Dominic Cummings but decided to run off instead.

“Today, anyone over 30 can get a vaccine. So get out there and get your vaccine,” says Health Secretary Matt Hancock, before running away from reporters as they ask questions on Dominic Cummings’ appearance at a joint inquiry on #COVID19. Follow live: https://t.co/6O8ETqZ0sB pic.twitter.com/MSp687pYPu — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 26, 2021

The clip generated no end of mockery, as you might imagine,

But surely no-one did it better than these three England cricketers, past and present, who spotted his England cricket top.

Here’s England men’s cricket managing director, the ‘King of Spain’ himself, Ashley Giles.



And here’s former captain, Michael Vaughan.

But best of all was surely the awesome fast bowler, Stuart Broad.

Hat-trick!

