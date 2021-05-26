Matt Hancock was mocked for running away from reporters – 13 burns to run and run

News

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great day for Matt Hancock after Dominic Cummings told MPs that the health secretary should have been sacked for ‘at least 15 to 20 things’.

Cummings threw his former boss Boris Johnson under the bus when he gave evidence to a Commons’ select committee about coronavirus, and Hancock wasn’t far behind.

WATCH: Cummings: Matt Hancock ‘should’ve been fired’ More explosive claims from the Cummings hearing… pic.twitter.com/8JG1QbuhhM — Politics.co.uk (@Politics_co_uk) May 26, 2021

Separate but entirely related was the moment this happened on Sky News a few hours earlier today.

“Today, anyone over 30 can get a vaccine. So get out there and get your vaccine,” says Health Secretary Matt Hancock, before running away from reporters as they ask questions on Dominic Cummings’ appearance at a joint inquiry on #COVID19. Follow live: https://t.co/6O8ETqZ0sB pic.twitter.com/MSp687pYPu — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 26, 2021

Who knows what will happen to Hancock, but if he was to leave his job, there’s surely no more fitting tribute.

Here are favourite 13 things people said about it.

1.

The fucking wave adhekabvt pic.twitter.com/wEAr73wEw2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 26, 2021

2.

This is the most Matt Hancock video I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/3B22NzVJBq — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 26, 2021

3.

this is so funny until you remember this is real life https://t.co/AhQGdV8W5F — Scully (@isthatscully) May 26, 2021

4.

When NHS staff ask for a suitable pay rise. pic.twitter.com/q5FAIYvmJ5 — Ashton Lee (@Ashton29lee) May 26, 2021

5.

i love the thick of it https://t.co/k9XFj6wvsk — amber thérèse (@atgilpy) May 26, 2021

6.

The fact that he didn’t faceplant a split second after the wave is definitive proof there’s no godpic.twitter.com/gCWmIleuuG — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) May 26, 2021

7.

In a very crowded field, Hancock still stands out as being supremely odd. https://t.co/3Nj9dyjXoL — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) May 26, 2021

8.

9.

This is how fast I run when I see someone I know when I’m out jogging.

I guarantee he was doubled over, breathing hard the minute he was out of sight.

Or maybe that’s just me… https://t.co/RqO217US2O — Anne Alexander (@Annemariealex) May 26, 2021

10.

Amazing. Tbh I think all senior politicians should adopt this strategy and always leave the house in running gear, just in case. https://t.co/PzM00XXUUR — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 26, 2021

11.

Somewhere in Twitter heaven, @AccidentalP is smiling down on us. pic.twitter.com/Idoh3rCiov — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) May 26, 2021

12.

They’d have been able to catch him if they’d just waited till he ran past his neighbour at the end of the road & had to stop to give them a PPE contract. https://t.co/VP4QWAIZ0R — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 26, 2021

13.

matt hancock when he hears that dominic cummings said he should have been fired “for maybe 15-20 different things” pic.twitter.com/gt05RSXxFn — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) May 26, 2021

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were also some people saying this, that he was out for a jog and did the decent thing by answering a question at all.

Oh come on. He is not running away from anybody. He clearly came out dressed to jog and ready to jog. He constantly answer questions on a regular basis. https://t.co/RehjbTJD9I — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) May 26, 2021

He could have hung around for another question or two, though.

