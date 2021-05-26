Cry Me a Refurb is the Cummings and Timberlake mash-up you didn’t know you needed

Videos

The brilliant lot over at JOE have come up with another topical winner with their homage to the epic bean-spilling-fest currently being undertaken by former Special Adviser, Dominic Cummings.

They’ve sweetened the deal with a bit of classic Justin Timberlake – and backing vocals by Boris Johnson. Introducing …Cry Me A Refurb.

In case you’ve missed it, Cummings has spent recent days shredding the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, mostly via an enormous Twitter thread, complete with links and charts.

The mash-up, created by the very talented Swedemason and featuring the impressive vocal stylings of Xander Edwards, couldn’t be more timely, with the bitter ex-SpAd set to appear before a House of Commons select committee.

They should hold Dominic Cummings' select committee appearance outside in the rose garden for the lols — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) May 25, 2021

JOE shared the video on Twitter, where it got the love it deserves.

This comment sums up every JOE mash-up, and is why they’re an essential part of the timeline.

I follow politics and legal cases with equal interest but sometimes you just need to see the lighter and funnier side to things and this video has certainly helped me do that. https://t.co/CRcE35lpv7 — Terri Brookes (@TIBrookes) May 24, 2021

READ MORE

‘Do They Know It’s Covid Time?’ sees the government ‘sing’ a gloriously honest take on the coronavirus rules

Source JOE Image Screengrab