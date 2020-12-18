‘Do They Know It’s Covid Time?’ sees the government ‘sing’ a gloriously honest take on the coronavirus rules

The funny lot over at JOE have done it again, with this brilliant reworking of the Band Aid classic, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

We’re not sure whether to laugh or cry. Here’s what other people thought.

We’re with Bill Morris on this.

It’s definitely got the X factor.

