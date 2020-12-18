‘Do They Know It’s Covid Time?’ sees the government ‘sing’ a gloriously honest take on the coronavirus rules

The funny lot over at JOE have done it again, with this brilliant reworking of the Band Aid classic, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

With infection rates surging and experts warning of a third wave, this is Boris and the Superspreaders with #DoTheyKnowItsCovidTime 🎄🦠 pic.twitter.com/YIIOwBImDX — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) December 17, 2020

We’re not sure whether to laugh or cry. Here’s what other people thought.

This is just brilliant and so on point 😂😭😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mjzsr74xcA — Ms Perfectly Imperfect 🤍 (@MsReh35) December 17, 2020

Anyone else find this funny but have to leg it after 10 seconds because they can't stand the sight of them — Jack Pearson (@JackPp_27) December 17, 2020

This just about sums up the year.

.. hilarious but in a very sad and truthful way. #BorisHasFailedTheNation #BorisOut #funnybuttrue https://t.co/ozmAsZlJiQ — Jenny (@Jenny34615672) December 17, 2020

this is absolutely brilliant https://t.co/gADijoKCpS — Carolina Milanesi (@caro_milanesi) December 17, 2020

We’re with Bill Morris on this.

Every single person in this country should be made to watch this! Pity we can't download it! Make it the new Christmas number one! — Bill Morris (@BillMor45163651) December 17, 2020

It’s definitely got the X factor.

