‘Why mammoths went extinct’ is the funniest bible story you’ll see today
Comedian, Adrian Bliss, has a real gift for making historical and biblical scenes both funny and kind of relatable…
Here’s the fourth wise man missing the birth of Jesus.
@adrianbliss
The fourth wise man misses the birth of Jesus ##christmas ##xmas ##nativity ##fyp
And the moment Anne Boleyn discovers her fate.
@adrianbliss
Anne Boleyn gets some bad news (accurate historical re-enactment) ##fyp ##history ##anneboleyn
A recent sketch on Adrian’s TikTok explains why the mammoths died out.
@adrianbliss
Why mammoths went extinct ##mammoth ##noahsark ##comedy (costumes @halloweencostumes.com )
It’s like Rudyard Kipling’s Just-So stories, but with less casual racism and more laughs.
Here are a few reactions.
The mammoths weren’t the only ones having trouble with Noah. We’ll let Adrian explain.
@adrianbliss
Queuing for Noah’s Ark ##comedy ##fyp ##noahsark (costumes: @halloweencostumes.com )
Nice try, bald mammoth.
