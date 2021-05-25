‘Why mammoths went extinct’ is the funniest bible story you’ll see today

Pics

Comedian, Adrian Bliss, has a real gift for making historical and biblical scenes both funny and kind of relatable…

Here’s the fourth wise man missing the birth of Jesus.

And the moment Anne Boleyn discovers her fate.

A recent sketch on Adrian’s TikTok explains why the mammoths died out.

It’s like Rudyard Kipling’s Just-So stories, but with less casual racism and more laughs.

Here are a few reactions.

The mammoths weren’t the only ones having trouble with Noah. We’ll let Adrian explain.

Nice try, bald mammoth.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab