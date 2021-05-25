Pics

‘Why mammoths went extinct’ is the funniest bible story you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2021

Comedian, Adrian Bliss, has a real gift for making historical and biblical scenes both funny and kind of relatable…

Here’s the fourth wise man missing the birth of Jesus.

The fourth wise man misses the birth of Jesus ##christmas ##xmas ##nativity ##fyp

And the moment Anne Boleyn discovers her fate.

Anne Boleyn gets some bad news (accurate historical re-enactment) ##fyp ##history ##anneboleyn

A recent sketch on Adrian’s TikTok explains why the mammoths died out.

Why mammoths went extinct ##mammoth ##noahsark ##comedy (costumes @halloweencostumes.com )

It’s like Rudyard Kipling’s Just-So stories, but with less casual racism and more laughs.

Here are a few reactions.

The mammoths weren’t the only ones having trouble with Noah. We’ll let Adrian explain.

Queuing for Noah’s Ark ##comedy ##fyp ##noahsark (costumes: @halloweencostumes.com )

Nice try, bald mammoth.

