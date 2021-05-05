This hilarious sketch shows how Jesus’ wine miracle went down with his friends
A sketch by comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has gone viral, because it’s so funny and oddly relatable – despite being about Jesus performing the miracle of turning water into wine.
@adrianbliss
Jesus turns water into wine. ##jesus ##comedy
With more than eight million views in four days, TikTok users were certainly showing their appreciation, including in the comments.
It wasn’t just TikTok, either – Twitter showed it the love, too.
This by @adrianbliss made me howl 🍷 pic.twitter.com/eZEcSvgagf
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 1, 2021
Don’t you just hate it when Jesus gives you Merlot instead of Malbec pic.twitter.com/dFl67Q9xys
— Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) May 1, 2021
Gen Z/TikTok have remade Sideways in 60 seconds. I'm sure @RexPickett would be proud.
By @adrianbliss pic.twitter.com/W9FJf2gmGf
— Will (@Popher) May 1, 2021
Tim Haslam – or @TimtheWineGuy – spoke this undeniable truth.
For as long as there's been wine… there's been wine snobs 🤣 https://t.co/l8gaWULQyG
— Tim Haslam 💙 (@TimtheWineGuy) May 1, 2021
Amen to that.
Follow Adrian on TikTok or Instagram to get his comedy gold at source.
