This hilarious sketch shows how Jesus’ wine miracle went down with his friends

Poke Staff. Updated May 5th, 2021

A sketch by comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has gone viral, because it’s so funny and oddly relatable – despite being about Jesus performing the miracle of turning water into wine.

@adrianbliss

Jesus turns water into wine. ##jesus ##comedy

♬ original sound – Adrian Bliss

With more than eight million views in four days, TikTok users were certainly showing their appreciation, including in the comments.

It wasn’t just TikTok, either – Twitter showed it the love, too.

Tim Haslam – or @TimtheWineGuy – spoke this undeniable truth.

Amen to that.

Follow Adrian on TikTok or Instagram to get his comedy gold at source.

Source Adrian Bliss

