This hilarious sketch shows how Jesus’ wine miracle went down with his friends

A sketch by comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has gone viral, because it’s so funny and oddly relatable – despite being about Jesus performing the miracle of turning water into wine.

With more than eight million views in four days, TikTok users were certainly showing their appreciation, including in the comments.

It wasn’t just TikTok, either – Twitter showed it the love, too.

Don’t you just hate it when Jesus gives you Merlot instead of Malbec pic.twitter.com/dFl67Q9xys — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) May 1, 2021

Gen Z/TikTok have remade Sideways in 60 seconds. I'm sure @RexPickett would be proud.

By @adrianbliss pic.twitter.com/W9FJf2gmGf — Will (@Popher) May 1, 2021

Tim Haslam – or @TimtheWineGuy – spoke this undeniable truth.

For as long as there's been wine… there's been wine snobs 🤣 https://t.co/l8gaWULQyG — Tim Haslam 💙 (@TimtheWineGuy) May 1, 2021

Amen to that.

Follow Adrian on TikTok or Instagram to get his comedy gold at source.

