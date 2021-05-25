Celebrity

A fact checking site felt the need to put covidiots minds at rest and Brian Cox’s response was 10/10

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2021

It doubtlessly says something about the way we live now that a fact-checking site felt the need to, you know, fact check claims that the Covid-19 vaccine makes you Bluetooth-enabled.

Independent-fact checking charity @fullfact shared its findings on Twitter and we hope it’s not too much of a stretch to say they won’t surprise you.

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine.

But the great Professor Brian Cox surely said it best.

Interstellar.

Source Twitter @ProfBrianCox @FullFact

