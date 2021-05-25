A fact checking site felt the need to put covidiots minds at rest and Brian Cox’s response was 10/10

Celebrity

It doubtlessly says something about the way we live now that a fact-checking site felt the need to, you know, fact check claims that the Covid-19 vaccine makes you Bluetooth-enabled.

Independent-fact checking charity @fullfact shared its findings on Twitter and we hope it’s not too much of a stretch to say they won’t surprise you.

The Covid-19 vaccines do not make you Bluetooth-enabled, as some have claimed on social media. There is nothing in the vaccine that could possibly have anything to do with Bluetooth.https://t.co/fGbDK5gn63 — Full Fact (@FullFact) May 24, 2021

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine.

Speak for yourself – Since my jab I’m able to connect my Spotify directly to my ears — Chris P. Dukh (@phunkybasso) May 24, 2021

Was it in Mono after your first Jab and then Stereo after your 2nd Jab by any chance — Who Is It ?? (@Stu0099) May 24, 2021

I'm disappointed really, if I was Bluetooth enabled I could connect to my phone and find it when I've forgotten where it is. — Stephen Berry (@StephenRhB) May 24, 2021

Yeah well how did I just tweet this with only my mind then https://t.co/XxzEGL5PsH — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 25, 2021

Were you able to tweet this with a straight face? — Andrew Marshall (@planetmarshall) May 24, 2021

well ffs this fucking sucks what the fuck https://t.co/ayrFibnZdx — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 24, 2021

😂 I can’t believe you’ve had to fact check this, the state the human race is in! — CW (@codywitch) May 24, 2021

But the great Professor Brian Cox surely said it best.

If you’re daft enough to believe this I’d imagine you’re too stupid to successfully pair yourself with another Bluetooth device anyway. https://t.co/SRb1PWI3yZ — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 24, 2021

Interstellar.

READ MORE

People are sharing the weirdest things they caught a housemate doing – 19 weirdest

Source Twitter @ProfBrianCox @FullFact