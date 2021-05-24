People are sharing the weirdest things they caught a housemate doing – 19 weirdest

Life

It’s been a while since we’ve shared a house with anyone – well, anyone who’s not a family member – and looking back now it’s hard to imagine how we ever coped.

Especially if we encountered something like this, a whole list of weird things people caught their housemates doing after Redditor Atlas2A1 asked this.

“Redditors, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve caught a roommate doing?”

Roommate, housemate, same thing (kind of). Here are 19 of the weirdest, funniest, and occasionally just plain terrifying responses.

1.

‘Standing completely naked in the kitchen washing her hair (with my shampoo) in the kitchen sink that was already packed full with dirty dishes. We had two showers and four bathroom sinks in our apartment none of which were in use … why?’

gsuklaw

2.

‘Came home from work early and found him in just his tighty whities and motorcycle helmet playing a racing game.’

yankeeairpirate

3.

‘I once walked out of my room and found him lying on the kitchen floor. I asked if he was alright cos I thought maybe he’d slipped or something but he said nope, just wanted to dirty himself before having a shower… proceeded to make floor angels and lay there for another good 15 mins or so.’

theRaptor20

4.

‘Lying about taking a shower. Claimed someone broke in and left the mess around the shower not her.’

ButterClaw

5.

‘I came out around 1 am to go to the bathroom and heard a weird rustling in the kitchen. I turned the corner and found my roommate sleeping in our sink.’

nallette

6.

‘Had one roommate in college who spoke in his sleep. He was having a very vivid dream about having an almost too playful snowball fight with our calculus professor. It was … strange to say the least.’

cumuloedipus_complex

7.

‘My roommate would occasionally sleep in the fetal position, but upright, on his knees, while snoring loudly. We called him ‘the snail’ throughout high school.’

necluse

8.

‘Three of my friends all shared a house together and one day I pop over with one of them after we had been out and about doing some shit. The front door had the chain on so we went round the back and went in and their was our other friend naked, wanking, stood up, in the kitchen, with his laptop on an ironing board.

‘He just went “oh f-ck” and we walked back out and went to the pub near by. He joined us twenty minutes later for a pint and tried to act like nothing had happened.’

yeoldestomachpump

9.

‘My roommate and I watched in horror as our third (new) roommate washed his clothes in our toilet. He was reassigned a few days later to a different dorm with no explanation.’

Neem3r29

10

‘Many years ago I lived in a “party house”. Always a crazy scene. One night was a typical Saturday bacchanalia. I went to bed relatively early and got up in the morning. My roomie was asleep on the sofa in a sitting position, snoring away. In one hand he had a fully cooked pork chop. In the other hand he had a salt shaker.

‘My walking around had roused him. He woke up, glanced around all bleary-eyed, then looked at his hands. He slowly shook some salt on his pork chop and started eating it. Breakfast of Champions. I never asked where he got the pork chop or how he slept for six hours without dropping the pork chop or the salt shaker. It was what it was.’

CitizenTed