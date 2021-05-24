‘Run in opposite directions to see who your dog loves more …’
This video of a dog went wildly viral but is only acceptable if it was subsequently showered with cuddles from now until the end of time.
Wait for it, wait for it …
Lmaooooooo dogs are the best 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0IQxggy4Fk
— Viral Queen 👑 (@jadastackhouse) May 23, 2021
Awww.
The dog said "I LOVE YOU BOTH!" "I LOVE YOU BOTH!" 😆😆
— Ernie (@ecl326) May 23, 2021
Or, "You people are crazy! I am not chasing either of you!"
— NatsMusicTeachr (@NatsMusicTeachr) May 23, 2021
he started glitching, now they gotta put him in rice
— Millie 🌸 (@MillsAnn_) May 23, 2021
Source Twitter @jadastackhouse
