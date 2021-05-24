‘Just because you’re in your car doesn’t mean people can’t see what you’re doing …’
A very funny video of a dog in the back of a car which went viral because, well, watch (rest assured it’s only mildly NSFW. We think).
It was shared by Redditor AristonD and here are just three of the things people said about it.
‘lmao at the way he double-takes the camera man … hilarious.’ AlBorlandFlannel
‘That’s f-cking funny. Dog acts just like a human would after getting busted wacking off in the car. Pretty much knows he’s guilty.’ batshitcrazy5150
‘The look of shame 😂’ gammapatch
Source gfycat Reddit u/AristonD
