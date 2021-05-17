Animals

These dogs’ response to being told their owner’s name is perfect comedy timing

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2021

Here’s a lovely 12 seconds to lighten the load, a video shared on Twitter by @iamlaurenp in which these two dogs are told their owner’s name for the very first time.

Perfect comedy timing.

Source Twitter @iamlaurenp

