These dogs’ response to being told their owner’s name is perfect comedy timing
Here’s a lovely 12 seconds to lighten the load, a video shared on Twitter by @iamlaurenp in which these two dogs are told their owner’s name for the very first time.
This has slain me all day.
Dogs are just the best. pic.twitter.com/Tx3PgnqvaH
— lauren w. (@iamlaurenp) May 16, 2021
Perfect comedy timing.
“Wait. She has a name??” 😂😂
— Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) May 16, 2021
They said:
“Did you know that?” pic.twitter.com/SDokgUfuIk
— Shanti Briana (@ShantiBriana) May 16, 2021
i CAN NOT stop watching this! omg they was shocked af!!!
— ✨Harbinger of Chaos✨ (@TheSailorGoon) May 16, 2021
That’s what gets me. Like did they secretly have a bet that her name was Linda or Betty and realized they both lost?
— lauren w. (@iamlaurenp) May 16, 2021
"The innkeeper's trying to get personal now."
— Graez — Resistance (@Graezex) May 17, 2021
And I’ve been calling you “Ruff” this whole time…
— Maybe Malcolm.. (@SoberKenny_) May 17, 2021
Bless them. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Like “okay rochelle, keep the snacks coming.”
— lauren w. (@iamlaurenp) May 16, 2021
‘Baby filter Ian Beale crying’ is 5 seconds very well spent
