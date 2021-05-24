Iceland may not have won Eurovision but they won the internet – douze points

Entertainment

In the year they had to cancel Eurovision – 2020, obviously – one entry still managed to make its mark right across Europe.

Iceland’s Gagnamagnið, fronted by Daði Freyr Pétursson, not only had a belter of a song with Think About Things, but they had an iconic look too. It’s always worth another watch.

It was widely considered the unofficial winner of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, and we choose to believe that until someone proves otherwise.

This year, they were back with another song – 10 Years – but the same nerd-cool look.

Iceland had one of the best endings to a #Eurovision song ever pic.twitter.com/do7qUJmN7y — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2021

It looked like another winner.

fuck yeah Iceland! I want this song to win #Eurovision , the Oscars, Bake Off and the winter Olympics. — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 22, 2021

Close – but no cigar.

4th place! I like! — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 23, 2021

That didn’t stop Twitter from taking the performance to their hearts – and their funny bones.

1.

Me after I make a joke in a WhatsApp group waiting for someone to reply with: “haha” #eurovision pic.twitter.com/My1xNIK8iz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2021

2.

3.

You (Spain) vs the guy she tells you not to worry about (Iceland)#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/h80FMnLKoW — Sam Day (@SamDayRadio) May 22, 2021

4.

how I look in the mirror vs how I look in pictures #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/GPyWPfvPbm — 🤍MyrtheSophie 🤍 (@_Andreyisnthere) May 23, 2021

5.

#Eurovision Me in my head Me in real life pic.twitter.com/A8RaYgM573 — Solitaire Townsend (@GreenSolitaire) May 22, 2021

6.

7.

‘Whatever you do.. don’t make it all about you and your funny expressions….OK?’ OK.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/euZ46M1EMi — Batiste Hair (@BatisteHair) May 22, 2021

8.

Iceland: We've got Mrs Merton in a Christmas jumper on a bendy banana keyboard. Beat that. Ukraine: So? We've got Trinity from the Matrix dressed as Orville. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/4j6fWGnxby — Life Of Wine💙 (@LifeOfWineAC) May 22, 2021

9.

10.

When theatre news gets announced & you have to act shocked that you didn't already know!! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/OECNp32fYu — Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) May 22, 2021

11.

Me when the missus asks of we should crack open a second packet of biscuits: #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/jOBwjNBGkp — Cam Bunton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CamBunton) May 22, 2021

12.

Me when I see a tweet that’s not about #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/RAizXAqBfe — Paul (@bingowings14) May 22, 2021

Jack Whitehall, who smashed the Eurovision tweetathon exactly as you’d expect, had this general observation about the contest.

Eurovision is the moment each year we take a moment to remember that men can wear plunging necklines too. #Eurovision — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) May 22, 2021

And matching machine-knitted sweaters.

You can – and should – watch Gagnamagnið’s Eurovision performance here.

READ MORE

Iceland’s superb Eurovision song Think About Things by Dadi Freyer deserves to win

Source Twitter Image Screengrab