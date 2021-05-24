Entertainment

Iceland may not have won Eurovision but they won the internet – douze points

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2021

In the year they had to cancel Eurovision – 2020, obviously – one entry still managed to make its mark right across Europe.

Iceland’s Gagnamagnið, fronted by Daði Freyr Pétursson, not only had a belter of a song with Think About Things, but they had an iconic look too. It’s always worth another watch.

It was widely considered the unofficial winner of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, and we choose to believe that until someone proves otherwise.

This year, they were back with another song – 10 Years – but the same nerd-cool look.

It looked like another winner.

Close – but no cigar.

That didn’t stop Twitter from taking the performance to their hearts – and their funny bones.

Jack Whitehall, who smashed the Eurovision tweetathon exactly as you’d expect, had this general observation about the contest.

And matching machine-knitted sweaters.

You can – and should – watch Gagnamagnið’s Eurovision performance here.

