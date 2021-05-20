This persistent cat trying to get attention is adorable
Funny cat video of the day goes to this one, shared by Retrolemunz over on Reddit.
Awwww.
‘Please for the love of god, pet the damn cat!’ Nayquaza69
‘Now I’m angry. You didn’t pet him at all!’ duckweather
‘If yall are so upset about me not giving pets, ill upload a second vid of me giving him some pets.’ Retrolemunz
‘He did it!!’ TaraIsAFleshSkeleton
Source Reddit u/Retrolemunz
