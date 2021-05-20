The fury of this bungling hungry crocodile is hilariously tangible

Animals

In the battle between crocodile and zebra, there can be only one winner. Right?

Wrong.

‘Crocodile straight-up rage quits,’ said IamPotato14 who shared it over on Reddit.

via Gfycat

And the clip has so far been watched more than a million times, presumably because the crocodile’s fury is so tangible.

Never has one of nature’s most fearsome killers felt so relatable.

‘All of zero fucks were given by that zebra that day.’ OnlyOneWithThisName4 ‘If i dies, I dies.’ davindeptuck ‘Such is life. One second this way or that makes the difference between life and getting eaten alive by a freakin croc.’ timoteo4eva ‘Attacks… pause… FUCK!! splash.’ Unapplicable1100 ‘That Zebra has that level of blissful unawareness I’m trying to be on.’ No-Summer- ‘The universal language of “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?!?!” Alehti ‘I have never thought a crocodile could me more relatable.’ MilitarySewers

