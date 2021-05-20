People loved this woman’s response to two men who mocked her for taking a photo in a pool

Videos

This Florida woman went viral with her absolutely perfect response to two men her mocked her for taking a photo of herself in a pool.

Samantha Longton shared what happened in two clips that have been watched more than 10 million times.

She said she had been ‘trying to take a cute pic’ when she heard the pair ‘audibly making fun of her’.

And here’s what happened next.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

READ MORE

This teacher’s lesson on ‘following directions’ is effective and very funny

Source TikTok @samanthalongton H/T Indy100