People loved this woman’s response to two men who mocked her for taking a photo in a pool
This Florida woman went viral with her absolutely perfect response to two men her mocked her for taking a photo of herself in a pool.
Samantha Longton shared what happened in two clips that have been watched more than 10 million times.
She said she had been ‘trying to take a cute pic’ when she heard the pair ‘audibly making fun of her’.
And here’s what happened next.
@samanthalongtonReply to @heysav I guess this should have been part one lol♬ original sound – samanthalongton
@samanthalongtonIm not a confrontational gal but sometimes men just …. #fyp♬ original sound – samanthalongton
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
READ MORE
This teacher’s lesson on ‘following directions’ is effective and very funny
Source TikTok @samanthalongton H/T Indy100