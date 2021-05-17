This teacher’s lesson on ‘following directions’ is effective and very funny

Life

We like the lesson this teacher had for his pupils on ‘following directions’ which went viral after it was shared by Redditor collmose who said: ‘I’d love to have been in class on this day.’

Very funny and supremely effective, it’s a lesson you’ll surely never forget.

FOLLOWING DIRECTIONS Read and follow the instructions of each activity.

Read the entire list before starting. Spell your first name aloud.

Clap your hands three times.

Stand up and bark like a dog

Tap your pencil on the desk 5 times

Pat the top of your head 6 times

Say aloud 2 times, Mr Bowman is a great teacher and a wonderful human being

Cross your eyes and smile at the person on your left

Count aloud to 10, then stand up and turn around once, then sit back down again

Pat yourself on the back while saying aloud, GOOD JOB!!!

Do not do #1-9. Just print your name at the top right corner of the page and sit quietly until Mr Bowman brings you a treat

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘When we did this in class, one of the items on the list was to write your name on the blackboard. When I noticed a bunch of kids weren’t getting up to do it, I remained seated too. All the names on the board were laughed at, but the only reason I didn’t do it was out of suspicion.’

emmyemememem ‘I just read “read all instructions before starting”, sensed a trap and read the last. Yup, as expected.’ creepy_doll ‘Because of this sort of ‘lesson’ I always read the last item first on a list to see if I’m being tested. I’m 41. Been awhile since I’ve seen this …’ goofytigre ‘Someone in my class did all the steps and then when he got to the last one he just wrote a big “NO” and handed it in.’

co22_reddit



Source Reddit u/collmose