People have been drawing Shrek from memory – 19 with differing layers of success

As it was celebrating its 20th anniversary – and being ripped to bits by a Guardian columnist – Shrek became a talking point on Twitter on Tuesday.

The very funny @Brainmage decided to set people a challenge.

It looks like Shrek discourse is happening, so it's time for my favourite thing: DRAW SHREK FROM MEMORY. Can draw? Good! Can't draw? EVEN BETTER!! Don't you DARE look at a Shrek beforehand. Draw him! Post him! Cram the picture with half remembered details!#DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/tKKvjfSnKR — Bison was Guy Kelly all along twitch.tv/brainmage (@Brainmage) May 18, 2021

Naturally, there were varying degrees of success, with some offerings veering towards Fungus the Bogeyman, Dobbie the house elf or an alien Mitchell brother – but they’re all good fun, so we thought we’d share some that stood out.

1.

My girlfriend's attempt. She's never watched any of the movies.#drawshrekfrommemory pic.twitter.com/F53BjgLnhK — Chris Washington (@c_washington) May 18, 2021

2.

3.

I suppose I have some Shrek-collection of what he looks like #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/O4JJEEjjFb — Juno Son | bIm | STOP ASlAN HATE (@jsketch12) May 18, 2021

4.

I remember his top being too short, but something has gone badly wrong here. #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/xcnvaV1aoC — Jessica Law (@JessicaTheLaw) May 18, 2021

5.

It started out cute and ended up creepy. pic.twitter.com/77MSZIZgeN — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 18, 2021

6.

7.

Barefoot John Motson Shrek says hello #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/2prtYLUbto — Dave Jones (@jonesthescribe) May 18, 2021

8.

9.

I know the opening sequence pic.twitter.com/Mnntbocn0X — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) May 18, 2021

10.

I am sorry, my son, he is an abomination in the eyes of gods and men. #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/fHGmHW24TT — Matt ꙮ but far away (@MattKrahe) May 18, 2021

11.