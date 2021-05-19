Pics

People have been drawing Shrek from memory – 19 with differing layers of success

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2021

As it was celebrating its 20th anniversary – and being ripped to bits by a Guardian columnist – Shrek became a talking point on Twitter on Tuesday.

The very funny @Brainmage decided to set people a challenge.

Naturally, there were varying degrees of success, with some offerings veering towards Fungus the Bogeyman, Dobbie the house elf or an alien Mitchell brother – but they’re all good fun, so we thought we’d share some that stood out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke