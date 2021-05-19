People have been drawing Shrek from memory – 19 with differing layers of success
As it was celebrating its 20th anniversary – and being ripped to bits by a Guardian columnist – Shrek became a talking point on Twitter on Tuesday.
The very funny @Brainmage decided to set people a challenge.
It looks like Shrek discourse is happening, so it's time for my favourite thing: DRAW SHREK FROM MEMORY. Can draw? Good! Can't draw? EVEN BETTER!!
Don't you DARE look at a Shrek beforehand. Draw him! Post him! Cram the picture with half remembered details!#DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/tKKvjfSnKR
— Bison was Guy Kelly all along twitch.tv/brainmage (@Brainmage) May 18, 2021
Naturally, there were varying degrees of success, with some offerings veering towards Fungus the Bogeyman, Dobbie the house elf or an alien Mitchell brother – but they’re all good fun, so we thought we’d share some that stood out.
1.
My girlfriend's attempt. She's never watched any of the movies.#drawshrekfrommemory pic.twitter.com/F53BjgLnhK
— Chris Washington (@c_washington) May 18, 2021
2.
My wife @EmilyOttonJames just did this for you. #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/xnoKlXUBMn
— Anthony James 🏴 (@Gruffsdad) May 18, 2021
3.
I suppose I have some Shrek-collection of what he looks like #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/O4JJEEjjFb
— Juno Son | bIm | STOP ASlAN HATE (@jsketch12) May 18, 2021
4.
I remember his top being too short, but something has gone badly wrong here. #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/xcnvaV1aoC
— Jessica Law (@JessicaTheLaw) May 18, 2021
5.
It started out cute and ended up creepy. pic.twitter.com/77MSZIZgeN
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 18, 2021
6.
— Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) May 18, 2021
7.
Barefoot John Motson Shrek says hello #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/2prtYLUbto
— Dave Jones (@jonesthescribe) May 18, 2021
8.
#drawshrekfrommemory pic.twitter.com/6t8fhw0FJa
— Bethany Black 🏳️⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) May 18, 2021
9.
I know the opening sequence pic.twitter.com/Mnntbocn0X
— Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) May 18, 2021
10.
I am sorry, my son, he is an abomination in the eyes of gods and men. #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/fHGmHW24TT
— Matt ꙮ but far away (@MattKrahe) May 18, 2021
11.
It went well with the Shrek and fell apart with Donkey pic.twitter.com/roK8906XkE
— wangleberry (@Wangleberry) May 18, 2021
