The Guardian’s hatchet job on Shrek is making people green about the gills

The smash-hit DreamWorks animation, Shrek, has just turned 20, and people have been giving it a shout-out.

🧅 ogres are like onions 🧅 shrek turns 20 today. happy birthday, big guy. pic.twitter.com/yRUU4wKbb2 — James Chapman (@chapmangamo) May 18, 2021

Can't quite believe that #Shrek was released 20 years ago today, and we found who The Muffin Man was, the first two films in particular I can rewatch over and over again and always laugh at, it's just timeless pic.twitter.com/tbc4P8rQnT — Callum Owen (@callumowen98) May 18, 2021

The Guardian revisited the film, too, and it didn’t exactly get a glowing review.

Shrek at 20: an unfunny and overrated low for blockbuster animation https://t.co/VgqMqEXbu8 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 18, 2021

Shrek’s toilet arrangements irritated the writer.

‘Shrek has an outhouse with a working toilet. It is not part of the film’s cynical brand of “irreverence” that an ogre’s latrine is supported by modern plumbing. And it’s certainly not consistent with the hygiene of a swamp-dwelling beast who bathes in mud, brushes his teeth in slime and boasts of a killer weed rat stew.’

As did its perceived pretensions to philosophical depth.

‘Nothing screams “unearned gravitas” like slipping in a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.’

And he was ushering the whole thing towards Room 101.

The entire enterprise is better left in the past.

Tweeters were as baffled at his choice of target as they were by his conclusions.

Imagine waking up and thinking ‘you know what really needs taking down – that kids film from 20 years ago’https://t.co/RvmQpq4PL7 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) May 18, 2021

The plumbing situation really took away my suspension of disbelief of a film about an ogre and his magical talking donkey trying to break a witch's curse pic.twitter.com/R6fqOTXb0Z — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 18, 2021

Did Lord Farquaad write this https://t.co/J8pTbUCjIq — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) May 18, 2021

This is up there in the pantheon of great "if The Guardian were a person they'd be terrible at parties" articles, like that one about the classism and sexism of Thomas the Tank Engine, and the annual 'Christmas is overrated' thinkpiece https://t.co/fSwK4k12vq — Madeline Grant 🇭🇰 (@Madz_Grant) May 18, 2021

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: The Guardian: IN THE REAL WORLD SHREK’S OUTSIDE TOILET WOULDN’T HAVE PLUMBING — James Moran (@jamesmoran) May 18, 2021

The exact facial expression of the author as they wrote this pic.twitter.com/AkTAG8ZvDN — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 18, 2021

Don’t usually believe in “cancel culture”, the idea of ruining lives or careers for sport under the dubious banner of social justice, but that wazzock who wrote that article slagging off Shrek deserves to be thrown out of society — Jordan Brookes (@jordbrookes) May 18, 2021

Shrek at 20 > Guardian at 200 https://t.co/h08aRUF5k7 — James Heale (@JAHeale) May 18, 2021

explain this review i wrote at school then https://t.co/my3WzUpwMY pic.twitter.com/yNcsCPyk1r — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) May 18, 2021

But, like ogres, Twitter has layers.

tbh I don't think the Guardian was critical enough of shrek. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 18, 2021

