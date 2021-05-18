Twitter

The Guardian’s hatchet job on Shrek is making people green about the gills

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2021

The smash-hit DreamWorks animation, Shrek, has just turned 20, and people have been giving it a shout-out.

The Guardian revisited the film, too, and it didn’t exactly get a glowing review.

Shrek’s toilet arrangements irritated the writer.

‘Shrek has an outhouse with a working toilet.

It is not part of the film’s cynical brand of “irreverence” that an ogre’s latrine is supported by modern plumbing. And it’s certainly not consistent with the hygiene of a swamp-dwelling beast who bathes in mud, brushes his teeth in slime and boasts of a killer weed rat stew.’

As did its perceived pretensions to philosophical depth.

‘Nothing screams “unearned gravitas” like slipping in a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.’

And he was ushering the whole thing towards Room 101.

The entire enterprise is better left in the past.

Tweeters were as baffled at his choice of target as they were by his conclusions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But, like ogres, Twitter has layers.

from Shrek GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

What a thoughtful Shrek-themed birthday party – oh!

Source Guardian Image Screengrab

More from the Poke