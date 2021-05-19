Watch this woman on the street tell a reporter she won’t leave her house
The government’s road map out of lockdown took its scheduled step on Monday, with indoor dining and sports, as well as the return to campus of many students – just in time to catch the last two months of their courses.
it's great that pubs are reopening today just so that I can choose not to go into a Wetherspoons again 👍
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 17, 2021
But the next phase of the UK’s unlocking may be pushed back, as a Covid variant first identified in India is a cause for concern, particularly in the North West and South East of England.
The messaging has been somewhat confusing.
Relieved/terrified to hear that the vaccine works/doesn’t work against the Indian variant and I can finally/never go on holiday.
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) May 17, 2021
When a new variant is spreading, it's obviously best to first encourage people into pubs and look at the situation maybe a week or so later.
— Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) May 18, 2021
To get a sense of how it feels to be in a new variant hot spot, Good Morning Britain took its cameras to the streets of Bolton, where cases have doubled in a week.
One woman conveyed the depths of people’s fear – sort of.
Liar pic.twitter.com/pqBHwwGghQ
— Asa Elliott (@asaelliott) May 14, 2021
That’s right – not just the metaphorical ‘woman on the street’, but an actual woman on the street, claiming to be too afraid to go on *checks notes* the street.
“I won’t even leave the house” says Bolton resident interviewed by ITV News outside in the town centre… pic.twitter.com/dQt1V1k9IH
— Nigel-la! Soooouuuttthh ️ (@nothing_human) May 15, 2021
Who’s going to tell her https://t.co/ZVWkH0xMNy
— Indy for All (@IndyScotWales) May 17, 2021
Caught red handed https://t.co/PJOswpaNZU
— JFP (@FlayPetty) May 15, 2021
Stop the world. Won’t get better than this https://t.co/Y3IUayFLRd
— (@LukeQuince_) May 17, 2021
They walk amongst us https://t.co/GnfEQvhdbc
— Paul Brookes (@therealchisler) May 17, 2021
Of course, it could all be a silly misunderstanding.
Is this the worlds biggest back yard. Complete with it's own shops? https://t.co/905kZN29AL
— John P Lynch (@jpcookie50) May 16, 2021
Source Asa Elliott H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab
