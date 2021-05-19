News

Watch this woman on the street tell a reporter she won’t leave her house

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2021

The government’s road map out of lockdown took its scheduled step on Monday, with indoor dining and sports, as well as the return to campus of many students – just in time to catch the last two months of their courses.

But the next phase of the UK’s unlocking may be pushed back, as a Covid variant first identified in India is a cause for concern, particularly in the North West and South East of England.

The messaging has been somewhat confusing.

To get a sense of how it feels to be in a new variant hot spot, Good Morning Britain took its cameras to the streets of Bolton, where cases have doubled in a week.

One woman conveyed the depths of people’s fear – sort of.

That’s right – not just the metaphorical ‘woman on the street’, but an actual woman on the street, claiming to be too afraid to go on *checks notes* the street.

Of course, it could all be a silly misunderstanding.

