A medieval guide to the changes in the UK’s coronavirus rules

The rules relating to the pandemic are changing from today – Monday 17th of May – as the government’s unlocking road map keeps a tenuous hold on its schedule.

With some national and regional variations across England, Scotland and Wales, this is a rough guide to what we can do – with help from mediaeval art, from when people knew a thing or two about plagues.

1. Groups of six can meet indoors, or more if they’re from no more than two households.



2. Indoor entertainment can reopen with reasonable precautions.



3. Soft-play centres are back after being closed since the first lockdown.



4. Foreign holidays will be permitted without the need for quarantine on return, as long as the country is on the green list.



5. Varying lengths of quarantine are compulsory on return from countries on the amber or red lists.



6. As many as 30 people can now attend religious celebrations, such as weddings.



7. Most indoor sports training can recommence.



8. All university students can return to campus.



9. Pupils are no longer required to wear face masks in school.



10. Hugging is allowed between people not in a bubble together.



Image: Pierpont Morgan Library. MS M.948

This is by no means exhaustive, so you can find a more detailed summary on the government’s website here.

Image: Pierpont Morgan Library. MS M.948