What a thoughtful Shrek-themed birthday party – oh!
TikTok user @babyray went to a lot of trouble to make their brother-in-law’s Shrek-themed birthday party very special, with swampy green decor and insect-decorated buffet, green balloons and napkins. Even green food.
There was only one problem.
@_babyray
##shrekisloveshrekislife ##fyp
When KKKLLLNNN shared the video to the r/Unexpected subReddit, someone said
“It’s a follow up to last year’s Kermit The Frog themed party.”
Next year, the Hulk.
Source @_babyray Image @_babyray