What a thoughtful Shrek-themed birthday party – oh!

TikTok user @babyray went to a lot of trouble to make their brother-in-law’s Shrek-themed birthday party very special, with swampy green decor and insect-decorated buffet, green balloons and napkins. Even green food.

There was only one problem.

When KKKLLLNNN shared the video to the r/Unexpected subReddit, someone said

“It’s a follow up to last year’s Kermit The Frog themed party.”

Next year, the Hulk.

READ MORE

A lovely little practical joke if your neighbour’s security settings aren’t what they might be

Source @_babyray Image @_babyray