The government says people shouldn’t travel to countries on the amber list – 7 colourful reactions

News

From the government that brought us –

The pubs and theatres are open but you shouldn’t go. The beaches are open but not like that. Christmas visits are allowed but only if you want to kill Granny.

and

Hugs are allowed but down with that sort of thing.

comes ‘You’re allowed to go to Greece, France and Spain – but don’t go to Greece, France and Spain.’

Don’t travel to amber list countries, says No 10 despite no ban https://t.co/searXl1Svh — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) May 17, 2021

The traffic light system allows for relatively unfettered travel between the UK and destinations of the green list, but travelling to riskier amber- or red-list countries results in quarantine on return.

The way the green/amber/red travel lists work is simple. It's like traffic lights, so you can't go on holiday to a country on the red list unless you're a cyclist. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 8, 2021

In fact, all of Monday’s loosened regulations came with a side order of implied threat.

Enjoy your new freedoms, but with a heavy dose of caution!

Sounds familiar. Bit like "The pubs will stay open but you should avoid them" and "We're relying on people using their common sense". — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 17, 2021

But it was mostly the travel guidance that had people’s hackles rising.

1.

They are fucking this up at extraordinary speed. https://t.co/6xf6E5FQq1 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 17, 2021

2.

And nobody better eat this delicious pie I’ve left right here on the window, neither. I’ve left the sign “please eat the eatable pie” on the pie to be clear which pie I’m talking about. https://t.co/RddlBbnwya — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 17, 2021

3.

4.

This is about as well thought through as one of Johnson’s Telegraph columns. https://t.co/ZGVw4wlbp3 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 17, 2021

5.

We're not stopping travel to amber list countries! Don’t travel to amber list countries! Use your common sense! For a Govt that demonizes "the nanny state" because it supposedly encourages shirking responsibility, they sure do shirk responsibility.https://t.co/pccXqAtMi2 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) May 17, 2021

6.

Let’s just say that if these people worked in a brewery, you’d hesitate to entrust any of them with the post of social secretary. https://t.co/ZHpjZl2Gg1 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 17, 2021

7.

Hug people. But don't hug people. Travel internationally, unless you're traveling to somewhere we said it might be ok, but it might not be. Eat inside. Don't eat inside though… https://t.co/1i3NMiKoUe — Dr Michelle Collins (@michelle_lmc) May 17, 2021

Looks like it’s time to watch this again. And again. And again.

READ MORE

The government is green-lighting ‘friendly intimate contact’ – 17 mixed but funny reactions

Source Guardian Image JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash