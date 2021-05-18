News

The government says people shouldn’t travel to countries on the amber list – 7 colourful reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2021

From the government that brought us –

The pubs and theatres are open but you shouldn’t go.

The beaches are open but not like that.

Christmas visits are allowed but only if you want to kill Granny.

and

Hugs are allowed but down with that sort of thing.

comes ‘You’re allowed to go to Greece, France and Spain – but don’t go to Greece, France and Spain.’

The traffic light system allows for relatively unfettered travel between the UK and destinations of the green list, but travelling to riskier amber- or red-list countries results in quarantine on return.

In fact, all of Monday’s loosened regulations came with a side order of implied threat.

But it was mostly the travel guidance that had people’s hackles rising.

Looks like it’s time to watch this again. And again. And again.

