The government is green-lighting ‘friendly intimate contact’ – 17 mixed but funny reactions

News

The UK government’s roadmap schedule appears to be holding up, with another major step due to take place on the 17th of May.

Indoor hospitality can reopen, along with children’s play areas and exercise classes, and limited crowds will be allowed at all sporting and performance venues.

But neither pubs nor spinning class was the main change on people’s minds after they realised hugs, and more, would be back on the menu from next week.

🚨 | BREAKING: The Government has confirmed that “friendly, intimate contact" will be allowed from May 17 Via @BBCNews — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) May 9, 2021

Talking to Andrew Marr, Michael Gove said –

“Friendly contact, intimate contact between friends and family is something that we want to see restored.”

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

Once Twitter had reconciled itself to forecasts of intimate contact being discussed by Michael Gove, it had these – and more – reactions.

1.

'friendly intimate contact' is going to be the title of a fringe play about 2 people who met and hugely connected during lockdown and then find themselves struggling to recreate that in real life (3 stars, lovely performances from two new comers who will both end up in The Crown) https://t.co/FFpriR6jJN — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) May 9, 2021

2.

Government say ‘Friendly, intimate contact’ is allowed from May 17th. Rowdy, haphazard contact will be allowed from June. Greek wrestling from July. Spamming someone in the playground from September. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 9, 2021

3.

If I understand this correctly we’re not talking full sex here, more like when Corbyn high-fived Emily Thornberry’s boob https://t.co/3LOe19HEZC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 9, 2021

4.

When you're all dressed up for indoor hospitality on the 17th but are nowhere near ready for "friendly, intimate contact" yet. https://t.co/W7pruIy2ZQ pic.twitter.com/4OV6R8UV6o — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 9, 2021

5.

If it’s England, doesn’t this just mean mutual glances of awkward embarrassment? https://t.co/oxixdCkC7m — DR. SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) May 9, 2021

6.

When you’re looking forward to friendly intimate contact after 17th May. pic.twitter.com/4uPwG7aRYa — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) May 9, 2021

7.

Preparing myself for friendly intimate contact pic.twitter.com/y9lqYlHikB — Paul (@bingowings14) May 9, 2021

8.

I’m also just a girl. Standing in front of a boy. Asking him for friendly, intimate contact. https://t.co/BGVdtSGKM2 — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) May 9, 2021

9.