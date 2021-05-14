Videos

‘Baby filter Ian Beale crying’ is 5 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2021

We’re grateful to comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton for working his special kind of magic on this clip from BBC1’s EastEnders. It went viral on Friday afternoon because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Just what we needed at the end of a long week.

And just in case you don’t already, follow @MattHighton on Twitter here for works of art like this.

And this.

Last word to @MattHighton.

Source Twitter @MattHighton

