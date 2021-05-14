‘Baby filter Ian Beale crying’ is 5 seconds very well spent

Videos

We’re grateful to comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton for working his special kind of magic on this clip from BBC1’s EastEnders. It went viral on Friday afternoon because, well, have a watch for yourself.

I used baby filter on Ian Beale crying on Phil and I think it's the best thing I'v ever. done pic.twitter.com/xrIWODwUGj — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 14, 2021

Just what we needed at the end of a long week.

i can't turn it off help please i'm stuck here now all day watching this — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) May 14, 2021

Why didn't you use it on Phil Mitchell though? — Gavin Curnow 〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) May 14, 2021

And just in case you don’t already, follow @MattHighton on Twitter here for works of art like this.

Ever wanted to see the Dolmio Family do the "funny how?" scene from Goodfellas? Well, here you go: pic.twitter.com/sCI6cWoynk — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 1, 2021

And this.

Rosie and Jim reimagined as a folk horror. Sorry I unleashed this on the world… pic.twitter.com/GJtftxS4ZX — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 5, 2021

Last word to @MattHighton.

Of course this thing that took me 4 seconds to make and I didn’t proof read is on to do better than things that took me a week. Well if you want more dumb stuff here’s a thread load of it. As ever feel free to follow for more. https://t.co/09eFOpNUFY — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 14, 2021

Source Twitter @MattHighton