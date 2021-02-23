A potted guide to Boris Johnson’s roadmap – with the best responses

News

On Monday, Boris Johnson revealed the government’s ‘roadmap’ to take England out of lockdown.

Excitement built up ahead of his address to the Commons, with predictions running rife.

April: "It will all be over in 12 weeks"

July: "It will all be over by Christmas"

Nov: "It will all be over by Easter"

Tune in on Monday for the next ludicrous promise that I can't keep. #RoadMap#DailyBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 21, 2021

Looking forward to Boris’ roadmap out of lockdown. pic.twitter.com/kcoNgDKxEr — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 21, 2021

Managed to get a sneak preview of Boris Johnson’s roadmap pic.twitter.com/07QnfT82v1 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 22, 2021

Like so many of us, the PM seemed to be in desperate need of the attention of a good barber – or anything other than a monkey with a pair of scissors.

(Enters barbers)

Hello, could I have a I Went To Carol’s Leaving Do And Woke Up Walletless On The 176 In Penge, please. pic.twitter.com/cSZKinNyJx — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) February 22, 2021

Welcome to the briefing. Sorry for the delay – I was just checking my appearance. #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/vUuGhfZRhK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 22, 2021

After days of insisting that the lockdown exit measures would be irreversible, he had a minor clarification to make. They’re not.

"I can't guarantee that [easing lockdown] isn't going to be irreversible but the intention is that it should be," the PM said. pic.twitter.com/x6AkRwMZmc — ITV News (@itvnews) February 22, 2021

Stating that you hope your plan works is very much in the same vein as the Bake Off contestants who say they want to win the contest – it’s kind of the whole point.

‘I can’t guarantee it’s going to be irreversible,’ says Boris Johnson to Sky News, after describing the plan as a ‘one-way road to freedom’ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 22, 2021

Boris Johnson: “I can’t guarantee that it will be irreversible, but that’s the intention”

If you can’t guarantee it, then it’s not irreversible, it’s reversible. That’s how words work. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 22, 2021

The PM described the roadmap as the “crocus of hope, poking through the frost”, yet to many, it looked a little more like the lemon meringue pie, poking through the clouds.

*Coronavirus variants gathering intel on the UKs plan* pic.twitter.com/MoCu5O46hC — madame économiste (@FeliciaAyensua) February 22, 2021

I see no logical reason and certainly no historical precedent to make me doubt this new 12 week roadmap — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) February 22, 2021

Downing Street posted a thread explaining the key points. Piers Morgan shared it in condensed form – this time with pictures.

The 4-part UK road map to covid freedom: pic.twitter.com/uik2T3YjbH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2021

Here are some key points.

(All dates dependent on the vaccine rollout continuing to meet its targets, and infection and hospitalisation rates continuing to drop.)

8th March

Pupils return to schools and colleges and school sports restart.

People can meet up with one other person for outdoor recreation or exercise.

Care home residents can have one nominated visitor per week.

No earlier than 29th March

‘Stay local’ replaces ‘Stay at home’.

Up to six people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

No earlier than 12th April

All retail including salons, gyms and leisure centres to open.

Pubs and restaurants can serve customers outside.

No earlier than 17th May

Indoor gatherings of up to 6 people allowed – or any amount from 2 households.

Indoor entertainment, hospitality and sports return.

Spectators allowed at outdoor events, upto 50% capacity.

No earlier than 21st June

Social contacts unrestricted.

Nightclubs and theatres reopen.