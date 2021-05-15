Twitter

The roadmap, the Rule of Six and vaccines – our favourite funny tweets about the pandemic

Poke Staff. Updated May 16th, 2021

As the UK prepares to loosen the Covid regulations, the funny people of Twitter are still making us laugh with their takes on how things are going so far.

These are our favourites from the past week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

This one looks like a joke, but is actually true.

America, there, having a normal one.

READ MORE

Our 11 favourite funny takes on the pandemic

Image Adrian Swancar on Unsplash

More from the Poke