The roadmap, the Rule of Six and vaccines – our favourite funny tweets about the pandemic

As the UK prepares to loosen the Covid regulations, the funny people of Twitter are still making us laugh with their takes on how things are going so far.

These are our favourites from the past week.

1.

Official vaccine rhyming slang:

‘Anthea’ (Anthea Turner: Moderna)

‘Apple’ (Appletiser: Pfizer)

‘Gary’ (Gary Lineker: Astra-Zeneca)

‘Mick & Mark’ (Ronson & Ronson: Johnson & Johnson)

The NHS will be using these terms only from next Thursday, so do commit to memory. — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) May 15, 2021

2.

Is it me or are people in England who are entitled to get a covid jab getting younger? — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 13, 2021

3.

Not long now until people can drop by my house and I can pretend to be out again. — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) May 10, 2021

4.

The covid response inquiry after its been through number 10 pic.twitter.com/XG88LhxISu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 12, 2021

5.

"It's up to all of us to exercise common sense" pic.twitter.com/bTrIu4RFkJ — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 10, 2021

6.

my wife and i noticed you from across the bar and wondered if you'd be interested in a thumb war https://t.co/x0w5P7Dod3 — joe (@mutablejoe) May 10, 2021

7.

As lockdown easing means six people can meet indoors from next week, Keir Starmer invites his remaining supporters to an all-you-can-eat buffet in Hartlepool. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 10, 2021

8.

just read a very harrowing account of Gwyneth Paltow being forced to eat bread during the pandemic so I might need to lie down for a bit — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 10, 2021

9.

trying on my pre-quarantine jeans pic.twitter.com/6wDLRwFgvS — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 12, 2021

10.

CONFIRMED – Social Distancing will END on June 21 pic.twitter.com/taFj4CEB31 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 12, 2021

11.

If you haven't used covid and lockdown to slip into an accidental afternoon nap routine then you're doing the pandemic wrong. — Rob Manuel 🌭 (@robmanuel) May 13, 2021

12.

CDC said I don’t have to wear a bra ever again either — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) May 13, 2021

13.

I've had like three completely different physiques during this quarantine. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 13, 2021

This one looks like a joke, but is actually true.

Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare’s fact sheet states that Covid-19 vaccines do not contain the ‘Mark of the Beast’. — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) May 13, 2021

America, there, having a normal one.

