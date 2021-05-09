Our 11 favourite funny takes on the pandemic

Twitter

Most of us may have been distracted by what’s been going on at the ballot box – and after that – but the pandemic is never far from people’s minds.

These 11 also had being funny on their minds, and we’re here for it.

I can't decide which feels weirder after the past year: not wearing a mask or wearing a bra. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 7, 2021

Damn. I want to get vaccinated, but I don't know if I'm ready to give up "shedding" vaccine spike proteins. pic.twitter.com/p7MclFehJQ — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) May 8, 2021

The pandemic has been an ongoing game of 'just how many mugs CAN two adults use in a single day' — Hil Nas X (@Hilary_W) May 5, 2021

I understand the message, but it’s odd being on the motorway and seeing MINIMISE TRAVEL signs like people are going to say ‘oh well, guess I’ll just leave my car here then’. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 7, 2021

Me and the boys once we’re all vaccinated pic.twitter.com/QZ2MHP0kWH — RM (@dorsalstream) May 5, 2021

Question for those who have been fully vaccinated: Did your cell phone service get better after the first or second dose? I’m just trying to plan a weekend away — Samantha 🇨🇦 (@ItsSamG) May 5, 2021

Days 1-3 after my first covid vaccine. Me: Feeling smug as no side effects. Days 4-5 after my first covid vaccine. Covid vaccine: Hold my beer, bitch. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 5, 2021

good morning, specifically to people who know the mask goes over your nose — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) May 7, 2021

Got the second vaccine yesterday and now I feel achy, have a headache and my muscles hurt. So…just another day as a parent.#GetVaccinated #dumbdad #parentinggoals — The Dumb Dads (@DumbDadPod) May 7, 2021

Why stop at #TakeOffYourMask? Ignore all things put there for your own good! Drive on the wrong side of the road! Set off fireworks at the petrol station! Run across a motorway! Do a skydive without a parachute! Don't be a puppet! — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 3, 2021

