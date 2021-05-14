News

Ted Cruz thinks Joe Biden is behind the Chick-fil-A sauce shortage – 9 funniest cries of ‘fowl’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2021

Fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, is feeling the effects of the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, as they experience a shortage of sauce. This has led to the chain slapping a one-sauce-per-item limit on customers.

The news has gone down badly.

Although exaggerated for comic effect, those are entirely predictable reactions, right? Ted Cruz went in a very different direction.

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

The tweet got exactly the reaction you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Oh, and there’s this …

