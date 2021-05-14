Ted Cruz thinks Joe Biden is behind the Chick-fil-A sauce shortage – 9 funniest cries of ‘fowl’

News

Fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, is feeling the effects of the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, as they experience a shortage of sauce. This has led to the chain slapping a one-sauce-per-item limit on customers.

The news has gone down badly.

Me and the boys stocking up on Chick Fil A sauce https://t.co/4Ofk8zk1K5 pic.twitter.com/Yte4KlOMVM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 12, 2021

Chick-Fil-A Cashier: I’m sorry. We are suffering from a sauce shortage. Me: pic.twitter.com/IHE1MEBSap — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) May 12, 2021

y’all are worried about the gas shortage I’m worried about the chick fil a sauce shortage — ✭ SYD ✭ (@sydneymqualls) May 13, 2021

Although exaggerated for comic effect, those are entirely predictable reactions, right? Ted Cruz went in a very different direction.

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

The tweet got exactly the reaction you’d expect.

1.

2.

I am loathe to qrt this man, but nothing prepared me for the actual headline vs his tweet https://t.co/t3T4Rnc7Vf — Angelina Meehan (@whyangelinawhy) May 13, 2021

3.

HOW IS THIS A REAL TWEET FROM AN ELECTED OFFICIAL https://t.co/Z3ou5nPrVI — Isaiah 🌱 (@Isrod1817) May 13, 2021

4.

Ted Cruz is proof that just because you went to an Ivy League school doesn’t mean you are smart. pic.twitter.com/utKbF4Evxa — Ellie (@theelliebutler) May 13, 2021

5.

If this man could be a senator, you can be anything. https://t.co/iEq5bv7ybu — Andrew *Yang is an actual twat* Nguyen (@batwingdings) May 13, 2021

6.

“communism is when no chick-fil-a sauce” – ted cruz. may 12th, 2021. https://t.co/csWWhI28BL — Colin Eckardt (@thecolinjay) May 13, 2021

7.

Biden is now in charge of Chick fil a sauces? Cruz needs to just say no to drugs. — ibtd (@mgbbbrg) May 12, 2021

8.

Ted Cruz… You're Texan. At least wait for Whataburger sauce shortage before you get crazy https://t.co/SHEQlmt3pp — Kairy Luminess 🏳️‍⚧️ (@kairyluminess) May 13, 2021

9.

Yes, how will America go on without being able to order a bucket of sauce at Chick-Fil-A? How will the republic survive such a thing!? https://t.co/IN9rRfEHKj — 🦇Ansgar Odinson🦇 (@AnsgarTOdinson) May 13, 2021

Oh, and there’s this …

Counterpoint.. Joe Biden is making America better because you can just run down to Kroger and get all the sauce you want pic.twitter.com/bTU14HYquQ — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) May 12, 2021

