Ted Cruz thinks Joe Biden is behind the Chick-fil-A sauce shortage – 9 funniest cries of ‘fowl’
Fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, is feeling the effects of the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, as they experience a shortage of sauce. This has led to the chain slapping a one-sauce-per-item limit on customers.
The news has gone down badly.
Me and the boys stocking up on Chick Fil A sauce https://t.co/4Ofk8zk1K5 pic.twitter.com/Yte4KlOMVM
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 12, 2021
Chick-Fil-A Cashier: I’m sorry. We are suffering from a sauce shortage.
Me: pic.twitter.com/IHE1MEBSap
— GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) May 12, 2021
y’all are worried about the gas shortage I’m worried about the chick fil a sauce shortage
— ✭ SYD ✭ (@sydneymqualls) May 13, 2021
Although exaggerated for comic effect, those are entirely predictable reactions, right? Ted Cruz went in a very different direction.
from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat
The tweet got exactly the reaction you’d expect.
1.
Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/Z3WIVnI1vU
— KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) May 13, 2021
2.
I am loathe to qrt this man, but nothing prepared me for the actual headline vs his tweet https://t.co/t3T4Rnc7Vf
— Angelina Meehan (@whyangelinawhy) May 13, 2021
3.
HOW IS THIS A REAL TWEET FROM AN ELECTED OFFICIAL https://t.co/Z3ou5nPrVI
— Isaiah 🌱 (@Isrod1817) May 13, 2021
4.
Ted Cruz is proof that just because you went to an Ivy League school doesn’t mean you are smart. pic.twitter.com/utKbF4Evxa
— Ellie (@theelliebutler) May 13, 2021
5.
If this man could be a senator, you can be anything. https://t.co/iEq5bv7ybu
— Andrew *Yang is an actual twat* Nguyen (@batwingdings) May 13, 2021
6.
“communism is when no chick-fil-a sauce” – ted cruz. may 12th, 2021. https://t.co/csWWhI28BL
— Colin Eckardt (@thecolinjay) May 13, 2021
7.
Biden is now in charge of Chick fil a sauces? Cruz needs to just say no to drugs.
— ibtd (@mgbbbrg) May 12, 2021
8.
Ted Cruz… You're Texan. At least wait for Whataburger sauce shortage before you get crazy https://t.co/SHEQlmt3pp
— Kairy Luminess 🏳️⚧️ (@kairyluminess) May 13, 2021
9.
Yes, how will America go on without being able to order a bucket of sauce at Chick-Fil-A? How will the republic survive such a thing!? https://t.co/IN9rRfEHKj
— 🦇Ansgar Odinson🦇 (@AnsgarTOdinson) May 13, 2021
Oh, and there’s this …
Counterpoint..
Joe Biden is making America better because you can just run down to Kroger and get all the sauce you want pic.twitter.com/bTU14HYquQ
— Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) May 12, 2021
READ MORE
People are mocking Ted Cruz’s ‘great dinner’ photo with Donald Trump – 13 tastiest takedowns
Source Ted Cruz Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
‘What’s a totally false myth about your country that’s 100% believed?’ – 27 favourites
This bride’s ‘wedding rules’ were a little bit OTT and it didn’t end well