People are mocking Ted Cruz’s ‘great dinner’ photo with Donald Trump – 13 tastiest takedowns

To the world of Ted Cruz – stick with us, please – where the Texas senator went on Twitter to share a photo of the ‘great dinner’ he had with former president, Donald Trump.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

We mention this because Cruz’s history with Trump is, well complicated.

Like the time Trump called him a ‘nasty guy’, or attacked his wife’s looks, or repeatedly called him ‘lyin’ Ted’ or implied his father was somehow involved in the assassination of JFK. Well, you get the idea.

So Cruz’s picture of the two having dinner at Mar-a-Lago got no end of mockery, as you might expect. Here are our 13 favourite responses.

1.

“Yes sir my wife certainly is ugly sir you got it sir!” https://t.co/7rK1S9mq5Q — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 5, 2021

2.

Cruz wasn't served any actual food. He just ate shit all night. https://t.co/tNoAYiVyLM — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) May 5, 2021

3.

An entire political party continues to suck up to the election loser because they’re scared of his Twitter, which he doesn’t even have anymore. https://t.co/tB2zA9agaD — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 5, 2021

4.

Imagine being Ted Cruz’s wife and seeing this stuff. https://t.co/KmWzKflXBu — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 5, 2021

5.

Ted even shrank his left hand to ingratiate himself with Trump https://t.co/ODea3Veg0K — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 5, 2021

6.

not sure about this Wedding Crashers remake https://t.co/XODwImIhri — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021

7.

“Had a great dinner with the guy who called my wife ugly” https://t.co/aHHACl6nm6 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 5, 2021

8.

Trump lost reelection and every Republican still lives in constant fear of disappointing him. It's truly amazing. https://t.co/uUU8HMFEqp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 5, 2021

9.

siri show me literal hell https://t.co/fHlu9fH2nr — David Roberts (@drvolts) May 5, 2021

10.

The need for people seeing him to mention Trump’s mood lives on https://t.co/yWe1iIDYRj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 5, 2021

11.

This is also my smile when I have a great dinner with a friend I respect. https://t.co/gsV74zeNwb — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 5, 2021

12.

13.

What a funny existence; to live 24/7 like you’re at your cousin’s wedding https://t.co/qo2kI7Chnq — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) May 5, 2021

