This bride’s ‘wedding rules’ were a little bit OTT and it didn’t end well

A bride came up with a list of wedding rules that she was going to send out along with the ‘save the date’ cards but before she did, she shared it with some fellow brides to check if she’d forgotten anything.

And it’s fair to say people though it was a little bit OTT. In fact, the one thing she might have forgotten is not to send out anything remotely like this.

Anyway, here’s the list, as shared on the Wedding Shaming Facebook group and highlight by the good people of Someecards.

And here’s the entertaining and occasionally excrutiating exchange that followed. It really did escalate from there.

Wedding rule no 12: don’t disagree with the other 11 wedding rules.

Source Facebook H/T Someecards