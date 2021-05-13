This nanny’s job description went wildly viral because it’s totally off the scale

Life

Before beginning any new job it’s always good to know exactly what will be expected of you (and how much you’ll be paid, obviously) just in case the one doesn’t quite tally with the other.

It was particularly handy in the case of this nanny position which Hollis Jane Andrews interviewed for in 2013.

We only mention it now because she shared the full job description on Twitter and went wildly viral because, well, look at it.

In 2013, I interviewed with an (unbeknownst to me at the time) Scientologist family to be their nanny. They gave this absolutely BONKERS list of responsibilities and now I give it to all of you. pic.twitter.com/le0rhiBrcg — Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 7, 2021

And here it is closer up. It’s quite the read.

Just in case you were wondering …

lmao it was $13/hr. Granted that was 8 years ago BUT STILL https://t.co/32KJVbmsmz — Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 7, 2021

And also.

In case it wasn’t clear, I did NOT take the job the minute I saw the word “dianetics” — Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 7, 2021

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

the NO MOVIES!!!! meanwhile i leave my babysitters being like 'thank you, you are an angel sent to us from heaven, take anything from our home as you see fit, just keep them alive. if they are asleep when we get home even better. please please please come again.' — jax (@jax__c) May 7, 2021

Hard to say which part of this prompted the biggest reaction from me. “Magically transform into a cleaning nazi” is the obvious choice, but “RUN with them, do not stop them running ever” is an understated line — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) May 7, 2021

I don’t know but the casual “Teach them to swim” was pretty awesome. — Lise Saffran (@LiseSaffran) May 7, 2021

For me it was the “if they are not laughing, they are not happy” — Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 7, 2021

No caregiver on earth has ever completed fourteen cleaning tasks during a 45-minute nap — Leslie Root (@les_ja) May 7, 2021

I mean, they couldn't be bothered to capitalize one kid's name. — bIm (@0youngbs) May 7, 2021

If I’m on the jury for when those kids kill their parents, no way I’m voting to convict. — Jon-Michael W. (@jonmichaelwxyz) May 7, 2021

