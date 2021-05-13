Life

This nanny’s job description went wildly viral because it’s totally off the scale

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2021

Before beginning any new job it’s always good to know exactly what will be expected of you (and how much you’ll be paid, obviously) just in case the one doesn’t quite tally with the other.

It was particularly handy in the case of this nanny position which Hollis Jane Andrews interviewed for in 2013.

We only mention it now because she shared the full job description on Twitter and went wildly viral because, well, look at it.

And here it is closer up. It’s quite the read.

Just in case you were wondering …

And also.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

Simply 14 times sexist BS was fabulously shut down

Source Twitter @hollis_jane

More from the Poke