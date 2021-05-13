Videos

Larry and Paul tackle the covid inquiry and ID cards in their ‘Real Daily Briefing’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2021

You’ll probably have heard, by now, that the government will call an independent inquiry into its handling of the coronavirus crisis, but not until 2022.

People don’t necessarily have the most faith in it.

Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy turned their satirical gaze on that thorny issue, and more, in their alternative take on the Downing Street briefing. It’s two and a half minutes very well spent.

That new three-part slogan is a clear winner in the battle for hearts and minds.

And it’s always good to see our favourite angry Northern journalist.

Tweeters enjoyed the briefing very much.

We completely agree with Dr. Grace Hurford.

You can follow Larry and Paul on Twitter and YouTube for more of these briefings, and many other funny things.

