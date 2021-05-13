Larry and Paul tackle the covid inquiry and ID cards in their ‘Real Daily Briefing’

Videos

You’ll probably have heard, by now, that the government will call an independent inquiry into its handling of the coronavirus crisis, but not until 2022.

People don’t necessarily have the most faith in it.

The covid response inquiry after its been through number 10 pic.twitter.com/XG88LhxISu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 12, 2021

Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy turned their satirical gaze on that thorny issue, and more, in their alternative take on the Downing Street briefing. It’s two and a half minutes very well spent.

That new three-part slogan is a clear winner in the battle for hearts and minds.

And it’s always good to see our favourite angry Northern journalist.

Tweeters enjoyed the briefing very much.

Very, very good with just the right level of cynicism. Top marks! https://t.co/sMCUKisyTB — Andy Timpson (@atimpson49) May 12, 2021

the only way I can watch ministerial briefings nowadays. https://t.co/TkeDTFMeV9 — Eddie McCabe 💙 (@McCabeEddie) May 12, 2021

You've surpassed yourselves! Amazing! — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) May 12, 2021

Oh my god! The new three part slogan! I was almost in tears! 😆 https://t.co/9p14mppbzv — John – 🎬📽🎞Film Nerd🎞📽🎬 (@UKFilmNerd) May 12, 2021

Fighting voter suppression with cheeky comedy 👏 https://t.co/FsUgiM4Qe9 — Katy Luscombe (@katy_luscombe) May 12, 2021

We completely agree with Dr. Grace Hurford.

Stellar briefing covering all the top points as usual 👍👍 https://t.co/47vApOaTca — Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) May 12, 2021

You can follow Larry and Paul on Twitter and YouTube for more of these briefings, and many other funny things.

