Larry and Paul’s Daily Briefing puts the real one in the shade

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson fronted a briefing at Downing Street to update everybody on the latest developments around the coronavirus pandemic.

It was low on new information, apart from an announcement about the latest promising treatment, tocilizumab, of if you’re the PM – tociginnugah.

Comedians Larry and Paul should really volunteer to give Johnson a day off – to go with all the other days off he seems to have – because their briefing was every bit as informative as his one, but much, much funnier.

They shared the sketch with Twitter, where it went down rather better than the real one had.

Yours are the only Covid briefings I watch now. Far more informative. Thank you! 🤪😁 — Alex overseas (@huttonasf) February 17, 2021

I can no longer tell if this is a parody or a documentary https://t.co/LuJeWJZpyN — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 17, 2021

#rRealDailyBriefing is something we really look forward to every week. Genuine Thank You. https://t.co/6dEHjCFtdh — (Dr) Sonya Jetter (@sonya_jetter) February 17, 2021

Never mind talking the briefings – Larry and Paul might be up for something even more hands on.

Absolute effing genius, every week chaps. Nailed it. Fancy running the country …? 🤣 — Andy CAULFIELD (@ANDYC2311) February 17, 2021

Oh go on then — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) February 17, 2021

That gets my vote.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab