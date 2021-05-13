There’s a county court judgment on a debt in the PM’s name – 12 crushing verdicts

News

If there’s one thing that Private Eye magazine does well – and there are, in fact, several – it’s digging for pay dirt, and they’ve recently found it in spades.

Boris v. the bailiffs? A county court judgement for unpaid debt was issued last October against one Boris Johnson, address 10 Downing Street – and six months on, it STILL hasn’t been paid. An exclusive in the new Private Eye, on sale today. — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) May 12, 2021

Private Eye has an exclusive on a county court judgement against @BorisJohnson (who called £250,000 for one morning's bashing out a column a week 'chicken feed') and appears to be having Tory donors fund his lavish lifestyle. There's no such thing as a free lunch, he will find. https://t.co/G1ZbZuceBb pic.twitter.com/G50L6H3I20 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 12, 2021

It has to be said that while there is undoubtedly a county court judgment (CCJ) in Boris Johnson’s name – albeit not his full name – Downing Street officials insist it is ‘without merit’, and they are applying to have it dismissed. We can hardly bailiff it.

Downing Street says they are going to try to strike out the court judgement that's emerged in the PM's name because it is 'totally without merit' — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 12, 2021

We’ll be keeping an eye on how that pans out.

In light of the ongoing saga of what Johnson can* and can’t** afford to pay for, it was inevitable that tweeters would have some savage takes on the CCJ.

* a bad haircut

**wallpaper, furniture, childcare

1.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Tory donor with £535 to spare. DM me for details. https://t.co/qDUZx8n60Y — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 12, 2021

2.

The First Lord of The treasury has an unpaid debt of £535 and a county court judgement against him. I wonder what this has done to 10 Downing Streets credit rating. https://t.co/HKtp3xEw2t — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 12, 2021

3.

In March @BorisJohnson said: "I believe that we all owe a massive debt to our nurses and, indeed, all our healthcare workers and social care workers". So when he pays this debt off, he can pay that debt off too and give them a proper pay rise. https://t.co/xWqpjUIwkd — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) May 12, 2021

4.

Strong “looking your boss up on the GMC website because idk he seems a bit dodgy” vibes from Private Eye on this one pic.twitter.com/n0UDr6HBAW — Zack Ferguson (@zackferguson) May 12, 2021

5.

If you have bad credit/CCJs there are some jobs you can’t get, one of the reasons being you’d be more susceptible to bribery. @BorisJohnson I’m doing 2 + 2 and I think the answer will shock you… — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) May 12, 2021

6.

If you have a CCJ, you’re not allowed to buy a sofa on credit from DFS But it’s fine for you to have final say over the purse strings of an entire countryhttps://t.co/X1qG0wCNfq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) May 12, 2021

7.

Outstanding CCJ’s usually prevent you from holding a security clearance. This fucker is in charge of the nuclear codes. pic.twitter.com/mUXAUq0WdT — jojo77 💙 (@other_mrs) May 12, 2021

8.

Be funny if they take away his new furniture. https://t.co/K9GY3MK6iW — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 12, 2021

9.

If Johnson had papered his flat with CCJ notices, he'd still have saved money! — John Appleby (@JohnApplebyLD) May 12, 2021

10.

An episode of "Can't Pay? We'll Take it Away!" in which bailiffs entered Number 10 Downing Street and confiscated some of Carrie Antoinette's mumsy frocks in part-payment of her fella's County Court Judgement would be worth getting the popcorn out for. — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) May 12, 2021

11.

On arrival at 10 Downing Street, the Baliffs removed 3/4s of a roll of wallpaper to cover the debt. https://t.co/TQQFUecGLo — Stevie (@heeney77) May 12, 2021

12.

I'm sure Boris Johnson can clear his £535 debt he can just ask whichever Tory donor paid for all his wallpaper — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 12, 2021

Of course, the story could have been more scandalous.

Thank goodness he didn’t drink a mojito on a train… https://t.co/6K9NRo9EGS — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 12, 2021

