Emily Maitlis on the Boris Johnson flat refurbishment row went viral because she totally nails it
Boris Johnson today dismissed the row over his Downing Street refurbishment as a ‘farrago of nonsense’ after the Electoral Commission announced a full investigation into exactly who paid for what.
We mention this because Emily Maitlis’s Newnight introduction last night – about why the story ‘isn’t about furnishing, wallpaper or even John Lewis’ – went viral on Twitter.
It’s brilliantly done and well worth a minute and a bit of anyone’s time.
Emily Maitlis succinctly explaining…
Why. It. Matters#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/D51IXi0URy
— David (@Zero_4) April 28, 2021
And just a few of the things people said about it.
Maitlis is a gem
so clear, so succinct and doing the work of a journalist – telling truth to power
— Clare Taylor💙#FBPE#rejoinEU (@ClareTa97789912) April 28, 2021
Brilliantly done https://t.co/SN6f1KiPu2
— Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) April 29, 2021
Brilliant intro and summary of a situation that some can dismiss as trivial but is anything but.
— andrew perry (@Andrew_Perry5) April 29, 2021
