Emily Maitlis on the Boris Johnson flat refurbishment row went viral because she totally nails it

Politics

Boris Johnson today dismissed the row over his Downing Street refurbishment as a ‘farrago of nonsense’ after the Electoral Commission announced a full investigation into exactly who paid for what.

We mention this because Emily Maitlis’s Newnight introduction last night – about why the story ‘isn’t about furnishing, wallpaper or even John Lewis’ – went viral on Twitter.

It’s brilliantly done and well worth a minute and a bit of anyone’s time.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Maitlis is a gem

so clear, so succinct and doing the work of a journalist – telling truth to power — Clare Taylor💙#FBPE#rejoinEU (@ClareTa97789912) April 28, 2021

Brilliant intro and summary of a situation that some can dismiss as trivial but is anything but. — andrew perry (@Andrew_Perry5) April 29, 2021



READ MORE

Simply 9 times Emily Maitlis was our absolute queen

Source Twitter @Zero_4