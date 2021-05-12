This Liam Gallagher story went viral all over again and it’s one for the ages
This old Liam Gallagher story about the time he met Paul McCartney at the Royal Albert Hall went viral all over again after it was shared by @NoContextBrits over on Twitter.
Classic Liam Gallagher, and it got us in the mood for a few of the others we’ve seen over the years, starting with this.
The fabulous punchline to this story about his night out with Steve Coogan.
Tom Jones, Guinness and Partridge: @LiamGallagher talks us through a naughty night out with Steve Coogan https://t.co/v0gFOSxRm5 pic.twitter.com/JaUtKn8Mo1
— NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) June 21, 2017
When he searched for the right word in this Guardian interview.
And finally, not actually Liam but a sloth from back in the day which ‘looks quite a lot like him’.
