This engagement video didn’t go entirely to plan and it’s glorious

Videos

Surely the funniest engagement video you’ll ever see is this, shared by @fred035schultz over on Twitter.

Getting the perfect engagement photo isn’t easy…wait for it. 😏😜😂 pic.twitter.com/wygCtxZd6y — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 11, 2021

Truly a moment to remember. And just a few of the many things people said about it.

Purple shorts had one job. https://t.co/E1N2Y3DYzX — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 11, 2021

By far the funniest shiznit of the day. I can't stop laughing. — Saabotager (@Saabotager1) May 11, 2021

Me either!!! The second fall…..🤣😂 — 🪁Traci…… 🎵Let's Go Fly a Kite🎵 (@TraciKitchen) May 11, 2021

The sand won that round — Gambit66 (@Gambit66000) May 11, 2021

With a strong assist from gravity. — Over It 💛🐝 (@brassman666) May 11, 2021

Come on….. 🤣 I’m so happy they shared this. & congrats 💙💙 https://t.co/HGLcDOdo7f — tara strong (@tarastrong) May 12, 2021

READ MORE

This job interview started with the receptionist and people loved it

Source Twitter @fred035schultz