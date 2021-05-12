This engagement video didn’t go entirely to plan and it’s glorious
Surely the funniest engagement video you’ll ever see is this, shared by @fred035schultz over on Twitter.
Getting the perfect engagement photo isn’t easy…wait for it. 😏😜😂 pic.twitter.com/wygCtxZd6y
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 11, 2021
Truly a moment to remember. And just a few of the many things people said about it.
Purple shorts had one job. https://t.co/E1N2Y3DYzX
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 11, 2021
They didn’t even notice.🤣😭 https://t.co/5EZEkLSodF
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 11, 2021
By far the funniest shiznit of the day. I can't stop laughing.
— Saabotager (@Saabotager1) May 11, 2021
Me either!!! The second fall…..🤣😂
— 🪁Traci…… 🎵Let's Go Fly a Kite🎵 (@TraciKitchen) May 11, 2021
The sand won that round
— Gambit66 (@Gambit66000) May 11, 2021
With a strong assist from gravity.
— Over It 💛🐝 (@brassman666) May 11, 2021
I’m pissing https://t.co/qBKPoJo7sO
— Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) May 11, 2021
Come on….. 🤣 I’m so happy they shared this. & congrats 💙💙 https://t.co/HGLcDOdo7f
— tara strong (@tarastrong) May 12, 2021
