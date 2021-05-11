This job interview started with the receptionist and people loved it

This story about a job interview which started unexpectedly early for this particular candidate went viral because it’s a salutary reminder for us all.

It was shared by sawta2112 on the subReddit ‘life pro tips’ – tips to improve your life in one way or another – and it certainly improved the life of people who read it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘This goes both ways. I once turned down a job because of the way the HR guy spoke to the receptionist.’

fluentindothraki

‘I’ll add as someone who’s been on every step of the hiring ladder, even if the receptionist wasn’t the hiring manager, that receptionist will still get her two cents in at the water cooler while decisions are being made. In a few fields I’ve worked in, it wasn’t just the people in the conference room that were consulted before making an offer. Be on point at all times, every employee is a potential team mate and they’re all assessing you.’

EchoFoxAlpha

Do we want to tell people this? Let the rude people fall away. Let this be a hiring practice for decent companies.’

hereforthensfwstuff

I turned a job down because of the way the receptionist treated me. And it wasn’t just me, she treated people who walked in after me like they weren’t worth her time too. I watched from my seated place in the waiting area how she spoke to them and they were from one of their own supplier companies (I may have eavesdropped a bit). Like hell I want to work in a place with a front of house like that.’

iMuso

‘Companies often have you sit in the lobby 5-10 minutes before your interview, assume you are being watched.’

roadtrip-ne

‘That’s why this time is best spent off your phone, flexing both your biceps until you’re called in.’

avidblinker