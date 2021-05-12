Twitter

The Brit Awards pitched Jackie Weaver with Line of Duty for the perfect funny opener

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2021

The Brit Awards took place with a tested but non-socially-distanced audience of – mostly – key workers, on Tuesday night, and the atmosphere was one of hope and genuine celebration.

The production team showed they have their fingers on the pulse of more than music, with an opening sketch featuring the host, Jack Whitehall, on a video call with Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, as well as viral goddess, Jackie Weaver.

Nice little Ted Hastings reference from Jack, there.

Tweeters were well aware that Jackie Weaver did have the authority.

Jackie Weaver and Vicky McClure were clearly thrilled by their roles.

Of course, the sketch raised one important question.

Definately!

