The Brit Awards pitched Jackie Weaver with Line of Duty for the perfect funny opener

The Brit Awards took place with a tested but non-socially-distanced audience of – mostly – key workers, on Tuesday night, and the atmosphere was one of hope and genuine celebration.

I love the fact that over half of the tickets for the #BRITs have been given to key workers from greater London 🥺 — Nikki (Taylors version) 💛💛 (@NikkiheartsTay) May 10, 2021

The production team showed they have their fingers on the pulse of more than music, with an opening sketch featuring the host, Jack Whitehall, on a video call with Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, as well as viral goddess, Jackie Weaver.

Nice little Ted Hastings reference from Jack, there.

Tweeters were well aware that Jackie Weaver did have the authority.

Jackie Weaver just opened the Brit Awards. JACKIE WEAVER — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) May 11, 2021

The thought of non british fans watching that intro with Martin, Vicky and Jackie weaver and being like wtf??? Is SENDING me — Megan Maximoff (@ttaylorselena13) May 11, 2021

What the doctor ordered…Jackie Weaver opening the Brits pic.twitter.com/E4MF66qibp — Sassy Frenchie (@SassyFrenchie1) May 11, 2021

a jackie weaver/lod crossover is something i never thought i’d see 😭 pic.twitter.com/oDR9fz3G64 — lauren (@back2thelctus) May 11, 2021

Jackie Weaver opening the #BRITs. Iconic. — Jono (@jonoread) May 11, 2021

Jackie Weaver and Vicky McClure were clearly thrilled by their roles.

At the #brits kind of!!! 😜😁

Real honour to help open the show!!

Enjoy! #livemusic 🙌🎶💜 https://t.co/hF4XwThHxV — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) May 11, 2021

Delighted to have been part of the opening of the #brits2021 – make sure you read the standing orders and subscribe to my new podcast @Jackieweaverpod” — Jackie Weaver (@jackieweaver) May 11, 2021

Of course, the sketch raised one important question.

Definately!

