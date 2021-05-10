This video of a dog waiting to play fetch is hilarious and totally adorable

Animals

This video of a dog waiting to play fetch went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and utterly adorable.

“He’ll wake up soon and throw it…” said Redditor Thund3rbolt who shared it.

Just fabulous. And just a few of the things people said about it.

“Is this a test? I know this is a test…”

mahki43 “The best things in life are worth waiting for”

woxv ‘That dog is more patient than most people I know.’

haternation ‘Some say the dog is still waiting till this day.’

SneakyTubol

And it reminded Echoeversky Cupcake dog!

READ MORE

These 17 pets may be on the naughty step – but they’re still adorable

Source Reddit u/Thund3rbolt YouTube