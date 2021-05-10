These 17 pets may be on the naughty step – but they’re still adorable

Twitter

As any pet owner knows, submitting your little friend to the care and attention of someone else can be fraught with peril.

When Ben Mekler took his little dog, Gizmo, to the groomer, there was clearly an incident or maybe even incidents, leaving Gizmo with a reputation.

I took Gizmo to get groomed and when I went to pick him up I casually asked “how’d he do” and the woman behind the counter said “bad” — ben mekler (@benmekler) May 8, 2021

Here’s the allegedly bad dog.

There are definitely some mitigating circumstances.

Gizmo btw is a rescue who was a stray but definitely saw some abuse wherever he lived before that. He’s medicated, has to wear a diaper, has been through multiple trainers and behavioral psychologists, and has been 100% unadulterated Gizmo since we got him about six years ago — ben mekler (@benmekler) May 9, 2021

We don’t know what the back stories are for these other pets, but they certainly make it onto the ‘naughty’* step – which they’ll probably chew.

*but probably just feisty

1.

Took these two to a cattery and when I picked them up I asked how they were. Lady said they were the messiest, most dramatic hooligans she's ever housed 🥴 I've been too embarrassed to take them back 😂 pic.twitter.com/4vQGBTvDC3 — The Femmeporium (@femme_podcast) May 8, 2021

2.

This beautiful bitch once required three vet techs and one vet to get her shots. When done, I asked the vet, on a scale of one to ten, how bad was she? He gave her an eight. She also gets a sticker on her carrier that says “HOSTILE PATIENT” whenever we go in. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ety3cIX8rW — Jaime Questell 🎡🎪🎟 (@JaimeQuestell) May 8, 2021

3.

Apparently Tonks is so feisty at the vet that my vet has to warn her techs that she’s all hiss and no bite. https://t.co/LPW8bQoiRJ — Mx. Dianna E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) May 8, 2021

4.

After picking them up from the Vet I asked “how did they do”. My vet said “Took [white/orange] was great, Poe [Black] is a little butthead.” I still don’t know what he did that was so bad. He’s only 2.5lbs! 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iOOZWKKZxC — Brynn Williams ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@BrynnWilliams) May 8, 2021

5.

The last groomer banned Oreo. Here's the 3 lb monster: https://t.co/ndSBibaFZD pic.twitter.com/iVp7MvL8mj — Lynnor Bontigao 🍥🇵🇭🇺🇲 (@lynnorbontigao) May 9, 2021

6.

I took my cat to the vet and when I picked her up I said “how’d it go?” The vet replied “well we tried putting kitten food on a tongue depressor to calm her down a bit and she slapped it out of my hand. — Devin Black (@DevBMusic) May 8, 2021

7.

This little goblin has to wear a cone whenever he goes to the vet cause he’s such a little terror. pic.twitter.com/9tOv1XyDCG — At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) May 8, 2021

8.

This is Jersey. Went to the vet and I couldn’t be in the room because of the pandemic so I waited outside and the vet brought her back to me after she finished and the first thing she said is “jersey has a nice strong beak and knows how to use it” pic.twitter.com/a6PaIyuo8q — Sam 🦜 (@sam_margolies) May 8, 2021

9.