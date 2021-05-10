Twitter

These 17 pets may be on the naughty step – but they’re still adorable

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2021

As any pet owner knows, submitting your little friend to the care and attention of someone else can be fraught with peril.

When Ben Mekler took his little dog, Gizmo, to the groomer, there was clearly an incident or maybe even incidents, leaving Gizmo with a reputation.

Here’s the allegedly bad dog.

There are definitely some mitigating circumstances.

We don’t know what the back stories are for these other pets, but they certainly make it onto the ‘naughty’* step – which they’ll probably chew.

*but probably just feisty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

