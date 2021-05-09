News

Laurence Fox’s catastrophic London mayoral election results got the response you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2021

In a result that has surprised nobody – almost certainly including himself – Laurence Fox’s bid to become London Mayor has crashed and burned spectacularly, with Sadiq Khan elected for another term.

With just 47,634 votes, he failed to reach the 50,000 that would have allowed him to retain his deposit – or, more accurately, the deposit of his multi-millionaire backer, Jeremy Hosking.

People compared a few things to the size of his vote – and not in a good way.

Funny tweeter @NickMotown pointed out a potential downside of the former actor’s humiliating defeat.

And this is why.

We’re very, very sorry.

