Laurence Fox’s catastrophic London mayoral election results got the response you’d expect

In a result that has surprised nobody – almost certainly including himself – Laurence Fox’s bid to become London Mayor has crashed and burned spectacularly, with Sadiq Khan elected for another term.

Laurence Fox – endorsed by Farage and Reform Party gets just 1.9% of the vote despite all that buzz and press. pic.twitter.com/GgM9DdTgne — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 8, 2021

So Laurence Fox did get more votes than the guy with the bin on his head, but not as many as the bloke off YouTube who pledged to cut the price of Freddos to 5p pic.twitter.com/ScKYoUbGop — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) May 8, 2021

Mock all you like, but that's a good result for Laurence Fox. He raised a £5m warchest, and got less than 50k votes. £100 a vote is pretty good going… — NewsThump (@newsthump) May 8, 2021

With just 47,634 votes, he failed to reach the 50,000 that would have allowed him to retain his deposit – or, more accurately, the deposit of his multi-millionaire backer, Jeremy Hosking.

Laugh it up about Laurence Fox shitting away his career and friends in order to get no votes and possibly lose his deposit, but who gets to go home to their racing car bed whilst you sleep next to your wife? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 8, 2021

Apparently, in London, you're never more than 6 country miles away from a Laurence Fox voter — Rosie Swayne (@fossilheads) May 9, 2021

everything is a binfire but at least there is Laurence Fox cheering us up by losing his deposit — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 8, 2021

People compared a few things to the size of his vote – and not in a good way.

There are more Pret A Mangers in London than people who voted for Laurence Fox. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 8, 2021

Billie Piper sold more copies of Because We Want To in its opening week than Laurence Fox got votes for London Mayor — george (@georgegriffiths) May 8, 2021

Nadia Almada received more votes to win Big Brother than Laurence Fox got in his mayoral bid. pic.twitter.com/2kQ1x24OSv — Liam-James 🐝 (@Liam_James_) May 8, 2021

Perhaps the media should reflect on Laurence Fox apparently receiving less than one vote per article written about him in a major publication. 🤷‍♂‍ — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) May 8, 2021

More people watched The Sex Pistols at the Lesser free trade hall , than voted for Laurence Fox — Proper Facts (@Proper_Facts) May 9, 2021

Funny tweeter @NickMotown pointed out a potential downside of the former actor’s humiliating defeat.

I am genuinely upset at Laurence Fox’s incredibly poor showing in the election. But only because I think he might make an album about it. — Jason (@NickMotown) May 8, 2021

And this is why.

We’re very, very sorry.

