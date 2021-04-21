Politics

Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface in the London mayoral race and Count Binface said it best

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2021

The latest polls are out in the race to become London major, with incumbent Sadiq Khan still some way ahead of his Conservative rival, Shaun Bailey.

Except it wasn’t the top of the poll that caught people’s attention.

No, it was this.

Fox’s not entirely impressive showing – he’s also neck-and-neck with UKIP’s Peter Gammons (would hate for him to feel left out) prompted no end of comment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6..

7.

There was also this suggestion.

Which didn’t go down too well with this chap.

And it was Count Binface who surely said it best.

READ MORE

‘What is socially acceptable in the US but not in the UK?’ – 40 favourite differences

Source Twitter @CountBinface

More from the Poke