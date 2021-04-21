Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface in the London mayoral race and Count Binface said it best

Politics

The latest polls are out in the race to become London major, with incumbent Sadiq Khan still some way ahead of his Conservative rival, Shaun Bailey.

Except it wasn’t the top of the poll that caught people’s attention.

New London mayor poll: (Comres) Sadiq Khan (LAB): 41%

Shaun Bailey (CON): 28%

Luisa Porritt (Lib): 8%

Sian Berry (GRN): 6%

Niko Omilana (IND): 5%

Farah London: (IND) : 2%

Brian Rose: (IND): 2%

Count Binface (CBP): 1%

Peter Gammons (UKIP): 1%

Laurence Fox (REC): 1% — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 21, 2021

No, it was this.

Laurence Fox tying with “Count Binface” https://t.co/Gdsbiuxj95 — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) April 21, 2021

Fox’s not entirely impressive showing – he’s also neck-and-neck with UKIP’s Peter Gammons (would hate for him to feel left out) prompted no end of comment.

1.

Laurence Fox is currently tying with Count Binface. No word yet on how the Count is taking this blow to his reputation https://t.co/s4Yjc6znG3 — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) April 21, 2021

2.

Laurence Fox is currently polling equal to Peter Gammons – a man with gammon in his actual name – and Count Binface, a man who is forced to wear a bin on his head after losing the copyright to wearing a bucket on his head — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 21, 2021

3.

99% of Londoners want to cancel Lozza Fox. Oh dear, never mind. https://t.co/xy1Ajxbsrv — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 21, 2021

If you’re Fox’s campaign team you’re definitely worried about a Binface Bounce on polling day. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) April 21, 2021

4.

Please let Count Binface beat Lozza. https://t.co/us0VBAUIDN — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) April 21, 2021

5.

Fox’s best chance of becoming London mayor is getting cast as Dick Whittington in panto in Maidenhead this Christmas https://t.co/aIytXmZrt9 — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 21, 2021

6..

Objectively funny though it is that Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface, it does beg the question why the media give him and his tragic divorced dad act quite so much attention. (Or why they give Count Binface so little) https://t.co/HBB81XicYF — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) April 21, 2021

7.

Absolute embarrassment for Count Binface being tied with the two joke entries. — DCharlie (@DCharlieJP) April 21, 2021

There was also this suggestion.

If Count Binface beats Laurence Fox, Laurence Fox should be legally obliged to change his name to Count Binface. I don’t know the legal mechanisms that could make this happen, but it should happen. — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) April 21, 2021

Which didn’t go down too well with this chap.

I don’t agree with this at all. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

And it was Count Binface who surely said it best.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN BUDGET:

Laurence Fox: £5million

Count Binface: Zero LATEST POLLING:

Laurence Fox: 1%

Count Binface: 1%#MakeYourVoteCount — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

