This guy’s cheap new heater had weird instructions – which he followed
What can you do when the instructions for your new appliance seem a little odd? Well, if you’re anything like TikToker Chris Dahman, you just follow them. To the letter.
That ought to do it, though we’re a little on the concerned side about that extension he’s using.
Other TikTok users had thoughts.
Someone named contingentcat imagined how the instructions fiasco came about.
