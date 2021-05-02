13 favourite tweets about how we’re handling the pandemic

Twitter

As it looks like the UK is nearing the end of coronavirus restrictions, tweeters have continued to make light of the less serious aspects of the pandemic.

We’ve gathered some new favourites.

1.

I’ve had my first shot of the vaccine but I still haven’t made any jokes about Bill Gates. Maybe I will when I’ve had my second DOS. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 24, 2021

2.

I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure that turning your body slightly away as you walk past someone on the street does nothing to prevent the spread of viruses. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 1, 2021

3.

I feel like we should all get college football jackets with the name of the vaccine we got on the back. "Hey man, you AstraZeneca? Me too man, s'up?" — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 26, 2021

4.

People: Can’t wait to get back to normal and start seeing everyone again. Me remembering last time I went to see family and there being a scarecrow festival on: I’m fine. pic.twitter.com/PZHHiva408 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 27, 2021

5.

I much preferred a pandemic when I still thought it was the collective name for a group of pandas. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 28, 2021

6.

Both my boys are getting their vaccination shots today, leaving only our youngest as the unvaccinated one so I guess what I'm asking is can anyone watch her while the rest of us take a very long European vacation? — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 29, 2021

7.

I’m being very cautious about going back to the gym. I’ve managed to stay away for thirty-five years and it makes no sense to be hasty. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 28, 2021

8.

The Matt Hancock t-shirt collection pic.twitter.com/911XhCOUmi — A L E X I S (@lexistwit) April 30, 2021

9.

Shout-out to everyone who bought a copy of Ulysses at the start of first lockdown and still hasn't even read the first page. You guys are my people. — Tom Little, The "PINGU but it's SOPRANOS" Guy (@ThisIsTomLittle) May 1, 2021

10.

Got my second Pfizer vaccine today and I’m totally Pfine. — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) April 30, 2021

11.

*me rationalizing the bad decisions I made in the past year* “It was a pandemic” *me rationalizing the bad decisions I’ve made in all of adulthood* “The pandemic was inside us all along” — Kate Willett (@katewillett) April 29, 2021

12.

idk i think i’ll keep the mask on i’m not done talking to myself — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 28, 2021

13.

My Grandpa got his Vaccine and said the only side effect was having a disappointment for a grandson — PieGuy (@ilovepie84) April 26, 2021

