This ‘dad press conference’ has gone viral and we can really see why

Videos

Podcasters and comedians, The Dumb Dads, have combined the classic post-match press conference with some of the common pitfalls of parenthood – and it works perfectly.

The random stickers on his top are a great touch.

Evan Kyle Berger – onscreen – and his co-host, Kevin Laferriere, completely nailed the format, grabbing them more than two million views on TikTok in just two days, as well as praise like this.

They shared the sketch on Twitter …

And they weren’t the only ones.

"Three bites at dinner, that's on me." This dad press conference 🤣 (via @DumbDadPod) pic.twitter.com/oD9Z6og2N6 — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2021

This dad press conference is excellent 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yf4gnAN2fO — Liz Slade (@lizslayed) May 5, 2021

The Dumb Dads’ reaction to the sketch’s success was as funny as you’d expect.

My Dad always hoped I’d end up on @espn

Was this what you had in mind, Pa? https://t.co/ST3Uq7Odrr — The Dumb Dads (@DumbDadPod) May 5, 2021

As well as on TikTok and Twitter, you can find the guys on Instagram and you can hear their very funny podcast on Apple, or whatever platform you use.

READ MORE

Simply 28 of the funniest tweets on the highs and lows of parenthood

Source @dumbdadpod Image Screengrab