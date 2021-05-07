This ‘dad press conference’ has gone viral and we can really see why
Podcasters and comedians, The Dumb Dads, have combined the classic post-match press conference with some of the common pitfalls of parenthood – and it works perfectly.
@dumbdadpod
Hate doing these but it’s part of the deal.. ##dumbdad ##dadspressconference ##sportcentertop10 ##parentingmistakes ##parentinghumor ##coachdad
The random stickers on his top are a great touch.
Evan Kyle Berger – onscreen – and his co-host, Kevin Laferriere, completely nailed the format, grabbing them more than two million views on TikTok in just two days, as well as praise like this.
They shared the sketch on Twitter …
As hard as they are, these are part of the job! #dumbdad #dadspressconference #parentingmistakes @SportsCenter @espn @Skippy pic.twitter.com/cSrw9V4pT0
— The Dumb Dads (@DumbDadPod) May 5, 2021
And they weren’t the only ones.
"Three bites at dinner, that's on me."
This dad press conference 🤣
(via @DumbDadPod) pic.twitter.com/oD9Z6og2N6
— ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2021
This dad press conference is excellent 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yf4gnAN2fO
— Liz Slade (@lizslayed) May 5, 2021
Outstanding https://t.co/PxpUu2WE9u
— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 6, 2021
VERY funny. Also real! https://t.co/dK2ZDCouAR
— Lisa Carberg (@LisaCarberg) May 6, 2021
The Dumb Dads’ reaction to the sketch’s success was as funny as you’d expect.
My Dad always hoped I’d end up on @espn
Was this what you had in mind, Pa? https://t.co/ST3Uq7Odrr
— The Dumb Dads (@DumbDadPod) May 5, 2021
As well as on TikTok and Twitter, you can find the guys on Instagram and you can hear their very funny podcast on Apple, or whatever platform you use.
READ MORE
Simply 28 of the funniest tweets on the highs and lows of parenthood
Source @dumbdadpod Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
A man took 2 years to discover he had a dishwasher and people shared similar shock discoveries
John Bercow owning Robert Jenrick into next week is one for the Burn Awards