This ‘dad press conference’ has gone viral and we can really see why

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2021

Podcasters and comedians, The Dumb Dads, have combined the classic post-match press conference with some of the common pitfalls of parenthood – and it works perfectly.

@dumbdadpod

Hate doing these but it’s part of the deal.. ##dumbdad ##dadspressconference ##sportcentertop10 ##parentingmistakes ##parentinghumor ##coachdad

♬ original sound – The Dumb Dads

The random stickers on his top are a great touch.

Evan Kyle Berger – onscreen – and his co-host, Kevin Laferriere, completely nailed the format, grabbing them more than two million views on TikTok in just two days, as well as praise like this.

They shared the sketch on Twitter …

And they weren’t the only ones.

The Dumb Dads’ reaction to the sketch’s success was as funny as you’d expect.

As well as on TikTok and Twitter, you can find the guys on Instagram and you can hear their very funny podcast on Apple, or whatever platform you use.

Source @dumbdadpod Image Screengrab

