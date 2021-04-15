Simply 28 of the funniest tweets on the highs and lows of parenthood

Twitter

‘Never work with children or animals‘ goes the old showbusiness advice – but being a parent definitely involves one, and can feel like it involves both.

We rummaged through Twitter to find out what funny people have had to say on the topic – and we weren’t disappointed.

1.

I was driving with my son, listening to my playlist, so I thought I would be nice & ask if he had any requests. “Yeah, for you to stop playing this horrible music.” Have kids. It’s fun. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 21, 2021

2.

having a conversation with my teenage daughter about what videos she watches on youtube, trying to explain that I'm not concerned about the content or offensiveness it's just they're really shit — joe (@mutablejoe) March 25, 2021

3.

It takes an entire village’s whiskey to raise a child — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 25, 2021

4.

I remember my son falling on the stairs and claiming “I nearly broke my leg” and obviously feeling that wasn’t dramatic enough, added “off!” — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) November 29, 2020

5.

Just remembered that time my son pretended to be a car mechanic & told me to come back on Tuesday when maybe the right parts will be in pic.twitter.com/T6WUQghV1G — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 10, 2020

6.

Only 3 more sleeps until 7 finishes his breakfast & puts his socks on. — Paul (@bingowings14) November 10, 2020

7.

My son, disappointed that his tooth was still under the pillow and that no money was left for him, now believes that tooth fairies can get Coronavirus. I am such a bad father. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 21, 2020

8.

Yungdaught: "MOM! COME QUICKLY! I NEED YOU!"

Me: *runs from kitchen into living room* pic.twitter.com/fuV5AA8SBo — Flups (@TheRealFlups) September 27, 2020

9.

Nobody learns to parkour faster than a parent chasing a toddler with a sharpie. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) March 14, 2021

10.

The worst words a parent can hear: I’m not tired — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) March 26, 2021

11.

Spent the last 15 minutes watching adorable videos of my daughter whilst ignoring my actual daughter who is downstairs. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) April 6, 2021

12.

The problem with having daughters is that whenever we go anywhere, I’ll often say ‘Let’s go girls’, and then I’m singing Shania Twain for the next 12 minutes. I know it’s only a 3 minute song but I like to nail it. — Andy Kind (@andykindcomedy) March 26, 2021

13.

THE SHINING remains a hugely empathetic portrait of a guy trying to get some work done with a child around — Adam Nayman (@brofromanother) March 13, 2021

14.